Tony Parker and Elize Lim, it’s over… Doja Cat doesn’t get a restraining order against her brother…

9 February 2024

Karol G is Billboard’s Woman of the Year

For Billboard, Karol G is Woman of the Year! The singer, who released her new album before embarking on a stadium tour and winning her first Grammy, was honored by the publication, which praised her “immense talent”.

“Karol G has created a movement for women around the world through her empowering lyrics and unapologetic confidence,” Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director, said in a statement.

The musician will receive her award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6.

Doja Cat did not get a restraining order against her brother

Doja Cat was denied a restraining order against her brother, whom she accused of stealing from her and physically abusing her. Singer’s mother has made these allegations paint the town redDeborah Elizabeth Sawyer, who also claimed that her son, Raman Dalmani, was physically violent towards her “on several occasions” and made her feel “unsafe”.

According to The Blast, the court refused to grant the rapper a permanent restraining order against the man he accused of “breaking his teeth.”