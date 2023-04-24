TOP 10 best action movies available on Netflix in 2023

Action is one of the most popular genres on Netflix in 2023, and the platform has been a top source of entertainment for those looking for the best movies. If you want a good dose of adrenaline, know that Netflix has a vast library of titles. Streaming has increasingly invested in original productions and acquired the rights to successful films.

In 2023, Netflix promises to keep the pace and present its subscribers with the best action films of the year. With several premieres scheduled, the catalog promises to please all tastes, from fans of beatings to lovers of electrifying adventures. In this post, we selected the most anticipated titles that promise to leave the heart in the mouth of viewers. Get ready for lots of action and excitement!

1. Gladiator (2000)

The film takes place in Ancient Rome and follows the story of the Roman General Maximus (Russell Crowe), who after being betrayed and having his family murdered by the new emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), becomes a slave and gladiator, seeking revenge against the tyrant.

2. Jurassic Park: Jurassic Park (1993)

A billionaire builds a theme park on an island where scientists clone dinosaurs. But when a group of visitors is brought to the site, the dinosaurs escape their enclosures and begin to terrorize humans, while a group tries to survive on the island.

3. Rush – On the Edge of Emotion (2013)

The film portrays the rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) in the 1970s. The plot shows the two’s quest for victory, while facing risks and challenges in an extremely dangerous sport.

4. A Wednesday (2008)

A seemingly harmless ordinary man makes a terrorist threat and keeps the Mumbai police on their toes. The plot shows the police investigation to find out who the man is and stop the threat, while the suspense increases by the minute.

5. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The film is a sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner. The plot takes place in a dystopian future where androids called replicants were created to work as slaves. The protagonist, a replicant hunter (Ryan Gosling), discovers a secret that could shake society and decides to investigate.

6. Elite Squad (2007)

The film portrays police violence and drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Captain Nascimento (Wagner Moura), leader of the elite BOPE squad, faces several challenges and ethical dilemmas when trying to fight crime and corruption in the city.

7. Angamaly Diaries (2017)

The Indian film follows the story of Vincent Pepe (Antony Varghese), an ambitious young man who tries to become a crime leader in his hometown of Angamaly. The plot is full of action scenes and black humor, in addition to addressing themes such as violence, power and corruption.

8. Serenity – The fight for tomorrow (2005)

The film takes place in a dystopian future where humanity has colonized other planets. The protagonist, an ex-soldier (Nathan Fillion), is hired by a mysterious woman (Cheryl Hines) to find her husband and kill him. But the mission turns out to be much more complicated than he imagined.

9. The Island (2007)

The film takes place in a dystopian future where humans are created in a laboratory to be used as spare parts for the organs of rich people. But when two clones (Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson) discover the truth about their origins and decide to flee, they must fight for survival and unravel the secrets behind the organization that created them.

10. Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect (2018)

The sixth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise follows secret agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team on a mission to prevent a terrorist organization from obtaining nuclear weapons. With impressive action scenes and surprising twists, the plot keeps the viewer on the edge of the chair from start to finish.

