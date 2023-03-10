Top 10 Cars Sapnap Will Be Able To Buy With The $100,000 He Won From Twitch’s Squid Craft Games

On February 28, the second edition of the Squid Craft Games, Minecraft Twitch Rivals, was played with the participation of 200 streamers. The winner got $100,000 and this juicy prize could end in the purchase of a dream car. At TORK we tell you about the cars that can be obtained with this bag of money.

March 10, 2023 6:42 p.m.

One of the events that revolutionized all of Twitch was the making of the ‘Squid Craft Games’, a game inspired by the Netflix series, ‘The Squid Games’. Based on the Minecraft video game, 200 of the best content creators from all over the Internet came together to compete in the mythical tests of this Korean production that broke many records when it was released worldwide. The last person who survived all the tests and took 100 thousand dollars as a prize. The big winner of this edition was the North American content creator and ‘youtuber’, Sapnap.

Of course, the bag of money was very juicy and whoever won it could fulfill the wish of getting the car of his dreams. That’s why at TORK we put together a list of 10 quality cars that can be had for $100,000 or less.

The 10 super cars that the winner of Squid Craft Games 2 can buy with the $100,000 prize

10. Dodge Viper SRT (2017)

The Dodge Viper is a super sports car manufactured by the Dodge division of the American group Chrysler LLC. It has a powerful V10 engine. It can be had for $90,000.

9. Aston Martin Vantage GT

Priced at $99,900this car has a V8 twin-turbo engine developed in the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 a power of 542 CV and a maximum torque of 700 Nm, although these figures can be modified depending on the needs, altering the pressure of the turbos.

8. Lexus LC 500H (2020)

For a price of 97460 dollars, the Lexus LC is the largest and most efficient two-door coupe of the Japanese company, even above the Lexus RC. This sports car, available with a traditional heat engine and in a non-plug-in hybrid version, is one of Lexus’ most elegant products.

7. Mercedes Benz AMG-GT 4 (2019)

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé is a high-performance sedan with a coupé design, manufactured by Mercedes-AMG since 2018. The first generation is currently on the market, which was revised in 2021 with slight improvements and the addition of a plug-in hybrid version. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé is characterized by having powers between 367 CV and 843 CV. Valued at $99,000.

6. Audi RS7 (2014)

This unit can be obtained for a value of 90 thousand dollars. The Audi RS7 scales the 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of the original model up to 740 horsepower and 920 Nm of torque. That’s without changing the sedan’s stock 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It’s worth remembering that the standard RS7 achieves 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

5.Nissan GTR (2012)

Its changes are given above all in the mechanical aspect: the new GT-R wants to be somewhat less “drinking” than its predecessor and therefore announces an average reduction in consumption of 0.2 l/100 km despite the increase in power . It arrives with 550 CV and a torque that goes from 612 to 632 Nm between 3,200 and 5,800 rpm. It can be had for $91,000.

4. Toyota Supra (2020)

for 50 thousand dollarsThe Toyota GR Supra is perceived as very sporty, you are sitting very low to the ground, visibility is limited by some forms of the hood that do not let you know where exactly it ends and a rear of which we only see the prominent rear wheel arches through the mirrors .

3. Jaguar F-Type (2020)

For an approximate value of 62 thousand dollarsthe Jaguar F-Type is a two-seater sports car, manufactured by Jaguar since 2013. Currently, the first generation is on the market, which was duly updated at the end of 2019. The Jaguar F-Type is offered with convertible and coupé bodies, and engines with Powers between 300 and 575 CV.

2. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (2020)

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.



For about 75 thousand dollars, this is the most powerful legal street sports car in history: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the mythical ‘Muscle Car’ with a 5.2L engine, 760HP V8 and 625 lb-ft of Torque. Dominate the tracks and test your skills with the great performance and technologies that elevate the driving experience of this amazing vehicle.

1. Chevrolet Corvette (2019)

For about 56 thousand dollarsOne of the most striking attributes of the technical sheet is its aspirated 6.2-liter V8 LT1 engine, capable of developing a top power of 460 hp and a torque of 465 ft-lb (630 Nm) from 4,600 rpm. Although a seven-speed manual is available, when fitted with the eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters it can go from zero to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 3.6 seconds.