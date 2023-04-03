Top 10 flops with a top-notch roster

Making a good movie isn’t easy, and it’s even harder to make a good movie that appeals to audiences. For a film to be considered a success, all of its elements need to line up. You can have a great script and a great director, but without great actors to bring the story to life, it will go nowhere. The same thing happens when any of these factors are missing.

All of the films that the reader will find on this list have had an incredible cast. Hollywood superstars, all of them. But that wasn’t enough to make them great. They’ve become perfect examples of how actors can’t be expected to carry entire movies on their shoulders, because it just won’t work.

10 Gigli (2003)

Sony Pictures release

In the paper, Gigli it was a film that simply could not fail. As if it wasn’t enough having America’s favorite couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, starring, the rest of the cast was full of celebrities too, including Justin Bartha, Christopher Walken, and even the one and only Al Pacino. Ben and Jennifer play two mobsters who have a complicated professional and personal relationship, but apparently weren’t convincing enough in their roles. Ironic, right?

The film received a 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the reviews were absolutely relentless. They criticized not only the script, but the lack of chemistry between Jennifer and Ben. The New Yorker was especially harsh in its review, saying that “It’s hard to say who this movie is aimed at: those who think a mentally disabled boy singing dirty rap lyrics is cute and funny? Those who find Ben Affleck’s eyebrow ineffably mysterious? Stoic philosophy students looking for a test?” Commercially, it was also a catastrophic failure. It ended up earning a total of $7.7 million on a budget of $75.6 million.

9 Heaven’s Gate (1980)

United Artists

Probably one of the main problems heaven’s gate it was the moment. Michael Cimino, the film’s writer and director, was building on his 1978 hit, the deer hunter, a widely acclaimed film starring Robert DeNiro. There was a lot of pressure to heaven’s gate, so the director enlisted Christopher Walken, Sam Waterston, Isabelle Huppert and many other megastars to participate. However, while it wasn’t completely trashed by critics like other movies on this list, the reviews haven’t exactly been kind to this epic western flick either.

“It’s a demanding film, no doubt – but an enthralling one,” said The Guardian, while Variety brutally criticized it, saying that “director Michael Cimino’s film balance is so muddled, so long at three and a half hours and so heavy that doesn’t work on almost every level.” The film cost $44 million to make, but grossed just $3.5 million, making it one of the biggest box office failures in history.

8 All About Steve (2009)

20th century studios

In 2009, the film by Bradley Cooper and Sandra Bullock all about steve left, and was not at all welcome. The story follows Sandra Bullock’s character Mary, a nerdy crossword puzzle writer, who becomes obsessed with Bradley Cooper’s character Steve, a reporter she barely recognizes. She follows him across the country after her obsession with him gets her fired from her job, and finds herself in life-or-death situations before finally realizing that maybe chasing someone isn’t the best way to find true love. While it did well commercially, the reviews can only be described as brutal.

In fact, the film became the winner of two Golden Raspberry Awards. Time Out magazine said that “A talented director may have made Bullock look like a comic genius, but Phil Traill has no control over the tone, leaving audiences unsure whether to laugh or cry.” Empire Magazine was even more succinct in its criticism of the film’s failure. “On paper, a screwball romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper could only be a good thing. Wrong.”

7 Horizon in Deep Water (2016)

Summit Entertainment

This is a special addition to this list. deep water horizon it was not, technically, a failure. Based on true events, a tragic explosion, and an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the reviews were generally positive, and while it didn’t make an insane amount of money, for other films on this list, it would be a dream come true. With Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Kate Hudson and John Malkovich, deep water horizon It scored an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes and was very well received by critics.

NPR wrote that, “You can’t help but marvel at the tightrope the filmmakers walk: honoring their courage and sacrifice while making an action movie entertaining enough to justify the $100+ million needed to make it live in the mainstream. screen.” Vanity Fair was a little less flattering, saying that “Berg’s cheesy tendencies win out pretty late in the film, somewhat marring what would otherwise be a crisp and admirably unadorned movie.” Still, the consensus was positive.

How does this constitute a flop? Well, it was incredibly expensive to produce, and despite critics and audiences alike being kind to it, the movie didn’t make enough to break even, with the network losing an estimated $60 million on it.

6 The best hours (2016)

walt disney pictures

the best hours it featured Hollywood superstars like Chris Pine, Casey Affleck, Holliday Grainger and many more. The film chronicles the historic US Coast Guard rescue of the crew of the SS Pendleton, a ship that broke up in a nor’easter wind in 1952, and also delves into the love story of Bernard Webber, one of the men on the rescue team. , and his wife Miriam.

Reviews were average, highlighting mostly the acting but not so much the storytelling. The Irish Times the review more or less sums up the overall tone: “The incident on which Craig Gillespie’s film is based may have marked the best titular moment for the historical characters portrayed, but everyone involved in this production will make more moving films than this one.” Commercially, however, it was a disaster. It made a little over $50 million in total, but it cost a lot more than that. In fact, upon release, Disney announced that it expected losses of around $75 million.

5 Before We Go (2014)

Sound and Vision of Wonderland

Chris Evans tried directing for the first time in 2014, with the film Before we go, which he also co-produced and co-starred in alongside Alice Eve. The two actors played Nick Vaughan and Brooke Dalton, two young artists who met by chance in New York City. Their relationship is short but intense as they embark on different adventures trying to get Brooke, who was mugged moments before she met Nick, back to Boston with no money to her name. Although the premise sounds like a good romantic drama, it didn’t make an impact on the viewers.

By all means, the acting was on point. No one can deny his talent. But Chris didn’t make much of an impression on his directorial debut. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “A good-looking package will only get you so far, and the insubstantiality of this actor-driven exercise makes it feel simultaneously modest and a vanity project.” The film grossed less than a million dollars.

4 Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Walt Disney Studios Films

The second film of Alice in Wonderland franchise, Alice Through the Looking Glass did not live up to its predecessor. The main cast, formed by Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Mia Wasikowska and Helena Bonham Carter, returned for this one, but Tim Burton did not direct, which may be the cause of the problem.

“Alice Through the Looking Glass was always going to be overkill. The best material from the Lewis Carroll novel on which it is based was avidly excavated in 2010 by Tim Burton for his blockbuster 3D Alice in Wonderland. At the box office, it caused a $70 million loss for Disney.

3 Management (2008)

via instar

“You watch Management thinking about the comedy that Aniston and Zahn could have done, and wishing you were watching that movie.” This review of The Seattle Timesthough harsh, seems to reflect how viewers felt when Management came out in 2008. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Zahn, and Woody Harrelson, this film seems to glorify a sort of spooky relationship between Jennifer and Steve’s characters. These two amazing actors have also been criticized for having no chemistry between them, which can easily be explained by the uncomfortable nature of their characters’ relationship. The film grossed an estimated $2.5 million, not enough to be considered a success by any means.

two Convergent (2016)

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Films

faithful was the third film of Divergent series, based on the novels by Veronica Roth, and was a complete failure, especially compared to previous entries in the franchise. Even the cast was disappointed with how the story developed in the film, and the fourth film that was planned, Ascendantwas scrapped after the latter lost $50 million to Lionsgate. faithful It scored an 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the consensus was that “faithful improves on previous entries in The Divergent Series on some superficial levels, but they aren’t enough to counteract a sense of growing boredom with a franchise that has lasted too long.”

1 The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)

The Bonfire of Vanities is an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel of the same name, starring Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis, Melanie Griffith, Kim Cattrall and Morgan Freeman. On paper, it couldn’t fail, but it failed almost instantly. Critics found the satirical adaptation of what was otherwise a serious, thoughtful novel distasteful, so they panned it. Commercially, it was a failure, grossing $15.6 million on a budget of $47 million.