Top 10 Fortnite Clones on Roblox

Fortnite is one of the most popular games on the planet, so it’s no surprise that people try to recreate it in other games. Thanks to the flexibility of Roblox, there are plenty of games that bring the frenetic energy of the Fortnite Battle Royale genre for you to try out. Here are our picks for the best Fortnite clones on Roblox for you to try.

Fortnite clones on Roblox: our ten favorites

If you’re looking for a change of pace from Fortnite or just have a little time to kill while the game’s servers are down, these Roblox experiences will help satisfy that itch. Some are more carbon copies of Fortnite than others, while other developers have used the unique nature of Roblox to put their own spin on the game. All of these games will offer the action that Fortnite is known for.

Only

Image via Clockwork Entertainment

Alone drops players on a giant map with up to 64 other people, complete with vehicles, weapons, and environmental hazards. Whoever survives to the end is the winner and gets in-game rewards and achievements for their Roblox account. Cosmetics aren’t as diverse as they are in Fortnite, but they’re still the highlight of this Roblox experience. Seeing all the different ways other players dress is surprisingly entertaining in itself.

large paintball

Image via Roblox

This Roblox experience combines the battle royale setting of Fortnite with the playful philosophy of Splatoon. Each game is incredibly fast paced, so you can get multiple rounds in quickly, which is helped by its remarkably large player base. The sharp mechanics also make this one of the best first-person shooters on Roblox.

fortblox

Image via PigeonHead Studios!

While you won’t win any prizes for a creative name, at least Fortblox tells you exactly what you get when you log in. This Roblox experience is probably the most cheeky Fortnite clone on the platform, but it’s still fun to put down. in the city environment and see how long he can survive against the other players. The good thing about being so obvious about his inspiration is that there are usually a lot of people on the bigger servers, so he never has to wait long to play.

royal island

Image via LordJurrd

No matter which way you look at it, it’s clear to see what inspired this Roblox experience. While it doesn’t incorporate much in the way of building mechanics, Island Royale makes up for it by making the environment just as deadly as the other players. Staying alive to the end is tough, but the chaotic nature of the game means no two races are the same. Also, it regularly releases new content to change the existing formula.

Drain

Image via Badimo

While the Battle Royale mode isn’t the standard way to play this Roblox experience, it does a nice job of replicating the Fortnite formula on the platform. Players fall from the sky and land on the island. From time to time, weapons and vehicles are dropped on the map, creating an element of chaos and unpredictability in each match. Joining a private server dedicated to this mode is the best way to play this Fortnite clone, but you can also vote on public servers if enough players are interested.

polybattle

Image via Moonlight Interactive

This Fortnite clone on Roblox offers more team experience. It is a first-person shooter where two teams fight on one of several maps. Get on the vehicles to find the opposing team and fight until the round is over. The winning team is the one with the most kills. The last few seconds can be especially chaotic, as each player tries to squeeze in one more kill before the bell rings.

royal prison

Image via team! Impact

Dropping up to 100 players on an island and letting them fight is a core component of the battle royale genre, which is what Prison Royale focuses on. This Roblox experience borrows the formula that made Fortnite so popular and gives it just enough of a twist that he doesn’t feel like a straight-up clone. Being the last of 100 characters alive will require a great combination of hiding, attacking, and luck.

estrucida

Image via Frosted Studio

The building aspect of Fortnite is just as important as the shooting, so combining the two mechanics is incredibly important. Strucid does a good job of giving players lots of creative solutions to get around obstacles and create cover without losing the competitive aspect of Fortnite. The fact that the game’s design and branding borrow heavily from Fortnite helps emphasize exactly what you’ll get when you log in.

super needle of doom

Image via doomsquires

Whereas Fortnite focuses on building terrain to gain an advantage over other players, Super Doomspire forces you to destroy the blocks in your path and preferably below your opponent. It’s Fortnite with a dash of Minecraft and Fall Guys mixed in for good measure. The active player base is large enough that you rarely get matched with the same people multiple times in a row, while new content rolls out every few months to keep the game fresh. There’s a lot going on in Super Doomspire, but it all comes together surprisingly well.

survival of the fittest

Image via UMG Contractors

While this Roblox experience looks like a first-person shooter, it focuses more on melee weapons than most Fortnite clones on the platform. Players are dropped into one of several maps and are left to fend for themselves until only one winner emerges. This game doesn’t do much with the building aspects of Fortnite, but the maps are diverse enough that you don’t miss out on that mechanic as much as you might think.

source