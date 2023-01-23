Top 10 Minecraft Servers (2023)

There are many servers available for Minecraft multiplayer. Each one is a unique experience that allows players to join a community and make friends. Dozens of websites list hundreds of pages of servers that anyone with an Internet connection can join. There’s a server for every type of game and community imaginable.

This list provides ten of the best and most popular servers currently running for Minecraft multiplayer. We have chosen unique servers for the game and give players a lot of freedom to play and explore. These servers have thriving communities that anyone can join and have common sense rules that must be followed in order to play.

complex games

IP: hub.mc-complex.com

Average online player count: 1,100

Complex Gaming is a true hub for Pixelmon, the Pokemon-inspired Minecraft mod. They have server subsections inspired by various Pokemon games, from Pokemon Red to Pokemon Platinum. To play Pixelmon, you must have the Pixelmon mod for minecraft. You can check the best pixelmon servers for minecraft if you are a fan.

However, for Complex Gaming, there are many other game modes on the server that do not require players to install any mods, unlike most Pixelmon servers. There is the standard Skyblock, Survival, Factions, Creative and Prison.

cubecraft

IP: play.cubecraft.net

Average online player count: 6,000

If you’re looking for a bigger and more active server, but Hypixel is too much for you, Cubecraft is a fantastic alternative. Its custom texture pack has clever lobby designs, and all game modes can be selected from a section reminiscent of a retro arcade. It includes games like Lucky Islands, CTF and their own original version of the Among Us/hidden RPG called Among Slimes. Please note that this game mode is exclusive to CubeCraft, different from the Imposter game in MineVille. This server is usually in the top 5 most active servers in the world.

grand theft minecraft

IP: mc-gtm.net

Average online player count: 100

When two of the most popular games come together, the result is pure fun. Grand Theft Minecart combines Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft, with plenty of chests to loot, houses to own, weapons to use, and exciting police chases to take part in. This server has been around for a while, and is yet to be one of the best Minecraft servers to join.

havoc mc

IP: mc.havocmc.net

Average online player count: 300

Originally known as ‘The Mining Dead’, Havoc MC is the server to go to if you want to find yourself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse survival game. Its game based on AMC TV shows. The Walking Dead is the main attraction for the server. It has PvE, but you can also choose to team up with friends or fight other players in PvP. It’s not the only game out there anymore (hence the name change). Now there’s Towny and Warzone, and two more games are coming soon: Mine Wars (a Star Wars-inspired game currently in beta exclusively for premium members) and Craft Theft Auto.

hypoxel

IP: mc.hypixel.net

Average online player count: 48,040

Hypixel is going to consistently appear on almost every top 10 list, and for good reason. Although the server’s average player count has decreased over time, it is still one of the largest servers. In general, minecraft servers that are active have between 300 and 9000 players online at a time. Hypixel is the only server that regularly has five digits of players online. Play many different games like BedWars, SkyWars, VampireZ, Paintball Warfare, and an arcade full of smaller mini-games. You will never get bored on this server, and it almost stands on its own as its own game.

mana cube

IP: play.mancube.com

Average online player count: 800

At a glance, ManaCube may seem like another fairly active minigame server, but its biggest draw, by far, is its Parkour. Their Parkour section alone, on average, has around 750 players, just as active as other servers put together. There are more than 1000 Parkour courses that vary from easy maps to almost impossible maps. Only 42 maps are VIP only, and the server also has Dropper, which falls into a similar category. The only downside to ManaCube is that it can sometimes crash, more so than the rest of the servers on this list. That being said, the content within was too good to pass up.

the archon

IP: play.thearchon.net

Average online player count: 200

If you want to enjoy regularly updated game modes on a Minecraft server, joining The Archon is your best choice. It is one of the most famous minecraft faction servers and minecraft skyblock servers. There are also prison, far lands, survival and robbery game modes for you to occupy yourself with.

Beehive

IP: play.hivemc.com

Average online player count: 9,000

If you are looking for a solid and extremely active minigame server, The Hive is the server for you. This server has been around since early 2013 and has remained a low-key online Minecraft game staple ever since. It has stayed up to date and active all this time, and they are constantly updating features and adding new games like BedWars, BlockParty, and Hide and Seek.

This server also has the Bukkit plugin with Meowball. You can use a custom Blaze Rod called the FunGun that shoots snowballs that explode into flames, and the hearts will have the ‘meow’ sound effect on impact known as Meowballs. While it is not difficult to install meowballs on your server, this is the largest server that allows it for all players. Throw them into the air, to your friends, or anywhere you want in the center of the main server. The Java version of the server was recently shut down, but players can still enjoy its base edition.

WesterosCraft

IP: mc.westeroscraft.com

Average online player count: 100

A huge server with several fantastic recreations of Game of Thrones landmarks such as The Red Keep in King’s Landing and the Wall, joining WesterosCraft is almost like an interactive field trip. This server is still in the works as the creators aim to complete the entire continent of Westeros before fully turning it into a full-fledged open-world MMORPG.

wynncraft

IP: play.wynncraft.com

Average online player count: 630

Have you ever wanted Minecraft to be completely transformed into a fantasy MMORPG? Grinding, dungeons, resource gathering, stories, NPCs, and quests. Team up with friends in guilds, battle bosses, and explore a vast universe of fantastical towns, cities, and more. Wynncraft’s server is structured in the style of a giant adventure map and will not have a lot of construction. However, you can choose your class and craft your equipment and weapons.

