Top 10 Prop Hunt Fortnite Codes

Since its birth in 2019, Fortnite Creative’s Prop Hunt mode has resulted in hundreds of player-created islands, ranging from shopping malls to locations appearing on the Battle Royale map. However, the best Prop Hunt codes reign above the rest by allowing hiders to transform into one of several strange items. That said, you won’t always find Prop Hunt maps on the Discover page of the game, so you can use an island code to transport yourself to them. Here are the 10 best Prop Hunt map codes in Fortnite, listed in alphabetical order.

What are the best Prop Hunt map codes in Fortnite?

happy bunny

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 0766-9634-2298

: 0766-9634-2298 Creator: Fatal_creations

Blissful Bunny is apparently designed along the lines of Alice in Wonderland, featuring a vibrant little town with meadows and a creepy bunny. As it is themed after Easter, Blissful Bunny’s twist on the mode is that her map is completely infested with eggs. This makes each round an amazing treasure hunt for the seekers, and the hiders can transform into any egg. If that doesn’t sound hard enough, Blissful Bunny allows up to 24 players to jump into its lobbies at any one time.

Dollhouse Accessories Hunt

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 9398-2131-9792

: 9398-2131-9792 Creator: eatyoushay

Doll House Prop Hunt is a map that is perfect for one-on-one matches, reducing players to a tiny toy arena. Despite its size, the Doll House deserves credit for empowering hideaways to blend in with just about any of its accessories. Whether it’s the wall art around the house or your staircase, figuring out an item that can’t be accessorized is a challenge in itself. One side of the house is also open, so hiders can easily escape incoming searchers.

Indoor Waterpark Prop Hunt

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 0139-3586-5803

: 0139-3586-5803 Creator: eatyoushay

As one of the oldest creations on the list, the Indoor Water Park Prop Hunt’s replayability has continued to make it an incredibly popular code in the game. As the name suggests, you can bring up to 15 friends to a huge complex and transform into a handful of materials found around its many slides and pools. This includes large assets such as trees and walls, but can even become soda machines, pool floats, and chairs.

modern mall

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 1679-1165-5282

: 1679-1165-5282 Creator: regimen

If players were forced to play just one Prop Hunt map for the rest of the time, the decision should be none other than Modern Mall. The code does its best to overwhelm both hunters and hiders alike, as it his two-story building is packed with areas and accessories. For example, your mall consists of more than 12 different stores, including a restaurant, a theater, and an arcade. Meanwhile, almost every inch of the entire mall contains goods that hides can be converted into, providing a worthy challenge for hunters.

Nuketown Prop Hunt

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 3304-1366-4977

: 3304-1366-4977 Creator: Skttlz

While Prop Hunt’s large maps can make for painfully long matches, Nuketown’s tight and restricted area ensures that each round is fast-paced, but intense. The creation is heavily inspired by the famous Call of Duty: Black Ops map of the same name. Therefore, the hiders can expect to find accessories to transform into their two-story houses or the buses that are in the middle of the field. Best of all, Nuketown Prop Hunt shakes up the traditional gameplay formula by allowing props to win once they capture specific areas.

Related: Top 10 Fortnite Hide and Seek Map Codes

Prop Hunting School

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 4095-7651-4733

: 4095-7651-4733 Creator: Maraciego

Those playing expert hunters may need to take them to the Prop Hunt school. The map centers on Springfield Elementary, a sprawling school with long hallways lined with classrooms, lockers, and sports arenas. This creation is so excessively large that it is one of the few codes that invites up to 40 players to enjoy the experience. More importantly, it tests the hunters’ skills by presenting fake mobile props, making for an excellent distraction when the hideouts are trying to escape.

the castle

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 1754-4475-9207

: 1754-4475-9207 Creator: Rystero

Rystero’s The Castle has built a cult following for sporting a medieval building with more floors and hidden spaces than we can count. It includes everything from libraries, bedrooms to dining rooms, with each area having various usable accessories. Although the royal castle is essentially an endless maze, those who can find their way out can escape to its colorful gardens or nearby water fountains.

The North Pole

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 6361-7895-2758

: 6361-7895-2758 Creator: fataltryyyhard

Prop Hunt veterans looking for a fun twist on the mode should head to the North Pole. Instead of crowning the last surviving hideout the victor, all prop users work together to find and collect coins on the map. If the number of points earned from the coins is greater than the number of props removed, then the prop team wins the round. In addition to its quirky set of rules, the Christmas-themed location is about the size of a typical POI, giving hunters and hiders plenty to explore.

witches graveyard

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 6180-5637-0525

: 6180-5637-0525 Creator: Shinohara

It’s certainly hard to find a map layout as complex as the one found within Warlock’s Graveyard. Instead of being on a flat landscape, this Prop Hunt is built with several floating islands that can only be traversed with catapults. This has a huge impact each round, especially since any player who doesn’t land on the next island will be eliminated. It’s even a suitable spot for beginning hunters, as each hide beeps every 15 seconds.

Related: Top 10 Fortnite Mesh Codes

yacht club

Gamepur screenshot

Code : 8102-6553-6379

: 8102-6553-6379 Creator: Squeezeman1970

If you want to take your Prop Hunts to the open water, the Yacht Club offers a small tropical island with three giant yachts sitting just off the sea. Unsurprisingly, these five-story boats are packed with umbrellas, tables, and various other beach gear that players can transform into. Although this greatly benefits hiders, Yacht Club requires its visitors to collect 18 coins placed around their map to win each round, which ultimately prevents players from camping.

source