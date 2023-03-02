Top 10 Tim Burton Movies With Disney

Tim Burton is one of the most unique directors in the history of cinema, with a style so distinctive and peculiar that they even invented a word to define it: burtonesque. The filmmaker, known for his films with gothic, nostalgic and dark tones, has always been interested in the world of arts and took his first steps in cinema by shooting his own films at home when he was a child. Once Burton was old enough to choose a career, he opted to enroll at the California Institute of the Arts and study animation, which led to work on two short films that paved the way for a big break. The first of these caught the attention of Walt Disney Productions, after which Burton landed a position on the company’s animation team. Although he worked there for several years and was involved in many relevant projects, his contributions were never included in the final versions and over the years his path branched out and reunited with disney on many occasions.

Throughout his career, Burton has directed some very popular and acclaimed films, such as Edward Scissor Hands, Ed Wood It is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, to name just a few. He also acted as a producer and screenwriter in many other successful productions, mainly in cinema. However, he is not afraid of a challenge: in 2022, after more than 30 years without directing TV projects, Burton took charge of the Netflix series. vandinha, directing its first four episodes and also serving as an executive producer. The series centers on the well-known character of the Addams Family, played by Jenna Ortega, with its first season being praised by critics and well received by audiences.

Last year, Burton made headlines by declaring that he would probably never work with Disney again. His relationship with the studio has always been tense, probably due to his unique style and approach to work, which is not in line with what Disney is currently looking for. And while involvement in a few Disney films brought him notoriety, he was a well-known director before them. Still, most of his collaborations with Disney have earned him rave reviews. Here’s a ranking of all your Disney movies.

8 – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Walt Disney Studios Films

Alice Through the Looking Glass is a 2016 film that serves as a sequel to Alice in Wonderland. This time, Burton did not reprise his role as director, but served as producer along with Joe Roth, Suzanne and Jennifer Todd. This film features a more adult Alice Kingsleigh, who has spent the last few years sailing the high seas. Upon returning to London, she discovers some of her ex-fiancé’s schemes that threaten her future. However, she has something even bigger to solve: her friend, the Mad Hatter, is in trouble, and Alice needs to race against time to help him. This film featured the cast of the original production, led by Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp, but it did not get good reviews or become a box office success.

7 – Cabin Boy

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Originally, Burton was tapped to direct the 1994 film Cabin Boy. However, after he was offered the chance to direct Ed Wood this fantasy comedy was handed over to Adam Resnick, with Burton serving as producer along with Denise Di Novi. Cabin Boy follows Nathaniel, a young man with a rather egocentric and arrogant nature, who, upon finishing his studies, decides to travel to Hawaii at the invitation of his millionaire father. However, his lack of experience makes him jump on the wrong boat, where a very peculiar crew will force him to rethink his paths in a journey full of mishaps and adventures. Chris Elliott leads the cast of this production, accompanied by Ritch Brinkley, Brian Doyle-Murray, James Gammon, Brion James and Melora Walters. cabin boy received mixed reviews, but its bizarre and quirky nature managed to charm a good portion of audiences.

6 – Dumbo

Walt Disney Studios Films

2019 was a very productive year for Disney, as it marked the release of several live-action adaptations of its most famous stories, such as Aladdin It is The Lion King. The first of these adaptations was Dumbo, directed by Burton and written by Ehren Kruger. This film features Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin, and follows Dumbo, a baby elephant with oversized ears who is able to fly. This production centers on human characters and is notable for not featuring talking animals. As with many of Burton’s other projects, he collaborated with Danny Elfman, who composed the film’s score. Dumbo it’s the last film Burton directed to date, and will likely be the last for Disney, as the filmmaker stated that he felt like Dumbo working in a “horrible big circus”. Unfortunately, Dumbo it failed to meet the expected response from audiences and also disappointed critics.

5 – Alice in Wonderland

Walt Disney Studios Films

In 2010, Alice in Wonderland it became the second highest-grossing film of the year, as well as the highest-grossing film in Burton’s directorial history. This live-action film inspired by Lewis Carroll’s popular novel follows Alice, a rebellious young woman who, upon being proposed to at a packed and exclusive garden party, runs away after a white rabbit and arrives in a fantastical place known as the Underland, where everyone seems to fall in love. be waiting for her to fight the Red Queen and restore order in the kingdom. Mia Wasikowska stars in the title role, joined by Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, Alan Rickman, Stephen Fry, Michael Sheen and Timothy Spall. Despite its great success in theaters, the film received mixed reviews, praising the visuals and performances of the cast, but criticizing the overall plot.

4 – James and the Giant Peach

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In 1996, the story of Roald Dahl James and the Giant Peach was made into a film, directed by Henry Selick and co-produced by Burton with Denise Di Novi. This film starred Paul Terry, Joanna Lumley, Miriam Margolyes, Simon Callow, Richard Dreyfuss, Susan Sarandon, and David Thewlis, among others. It follows James, a boy who is forced to live with his terrible and boring aunts after losing his parents. One day, he spots a giant peach growing on a nearby tree and, upon inspecting it, finds the insects that reside there, with whom he embarks on the greatest adventure of his life. James and the Giant Peach was critically acclaimed and won several nominations and awards. Among them, he received an Oscar nomination for Randy Newman, who composed the film’s score. However, it underperformed in theaters and quickly became a box office bomb.

3 – Frankenweenie

Walt Disney Studios Films

The 2012 movie Frankenweenie is one of Burton’s most personal films and is an animated adaptation of a 1984 short film he also directed. Starring Charlie Tahan, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Atticus Shaffer and Winona Ryder, Frankenweenie pays homage to the classic movie frankenstein featuring Victor, a boy who uses science and electricity to resurrect his beloved pet Sparky. However, this heartwarming reunion is overshadowed, because after his neighbors and schoolmates find out what he’s done, everything is turned upside down. This film performed strongly at the box office and was critically acclaimed, earning, among other accolades, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

two – Ed Wood

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Johnny Depp stars in this 1994 film as Ed Wood, the cult filmmaker who is still remembered as the worst film director in history. The film follows his journey into the world of cinema as he tries to achieve the success he so desperately craves. Depp is joined in this production by Martin Landau, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patricia Arquette, Jeffrey Jones, Lisa Marie and Bill Murray. Initially, Ed Wood it would be directed by Michael Lehmann, who ended up dropping out of the project due to incompatibilities with other productions. From there, Burton, who is a huge fan of Wood, took over and directed this film, which, despite not breaking its budget, was highly acclaimed and won, among other things, two Oscars and cult classic status.

1 – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The Nightmare Before Christmas is, without a doubt, Burton’s most acclaimed Disney film. However, one thing not everyone knows is that he didn’t direct: Selick was hired to direct the production and still feels he wasn’t given enough credit for his work. This 1993 film is so closely linked to Burton because he served as producer and also created the story based on a poem he wrote in 1982. It follows Jack Skellington, the star of Halloween Town who, tired of having the same old celebration year after year, year, tries to bring Christmas to his city. However, things don’t go as he expected, and if he doesn’t correct his mistakes, he could ruin everyone’s Christmas. The Nightmare Before Christmas it was highly acclaimed upon its release and to this day remains a classic film that audiences revisit around Halloween and Christmas time.