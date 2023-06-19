Top 25 best performances for Pinkpop 2023 audiences

And then it was already over… Three days flew by in Landgraf and we can look back on countless musical highlights. What are they, we asked several PinkPop visitors. And it makes a pretty cool list.

We asked various Pinkpop 2023 visitors to put together a personal top 3 of the best acts they’ve seen, both at the festival venue and via our social channels. The taste is different and that’s a good thing. Because this results in a pretty cool list below: The Top 25 Viewers of Pinkpop 2023’s Best Performances! Wondering if your favorite acts are included? Then scroll down quickly!

The Pinkpop 2023 Countdown

Hollywood Vampires in Pinkpop 2023.

Yes, he was really there: with a hat in the shape of a Rasta and a cigar in his mouth, Johnny Depp is on stage. Not as an actor, but as the guitarist for Hollywood Vampires. Accompanied by Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, he performs a set list of well-known hits by other artists.

The whole area sings along to David Bowie’s hit ‘Heroes’. It also sounds like Aerosmith is a little there with their rendition of ‘Walk This Way’. It’s a performance audiences will be talking about, if only because they finally got a glimpse of Depp.

Di-rect in Pinkpop 2023.

When asked ‘What’s your favorite band?’ We rarely hear anyone answer ‘Di-Rect’, but why not? Is D-Rect perhaps suffering from Kensington syndrome, which means that anyone who considers themselves to have developed taste in music is afraid to admit that The Hague’s band has a great body of work?

From the sobbing Corona anthem ‘Soldier On’ to the War on Drugs-esque ‘Through the Looking Glass’: there are few Dutch bands that have produced such an extensive catalogue. Frontman Marcel Veenendaal did the show with his eccentric Willy Wonka costume and razor-sharp voice, and Landgraf took a liking to him in return.

The Script at Pinkpop 2023.

It was an emotional reunion between Irish band The Script and the Pinkpop audience. The men are no strangers to the Megaland area, but only the pair of O’Donoghue and Powell are present this year. Guitarist and good friend Mark Sheehan passed away two months ago after a short illness.

Fans could enjoy all the big hits, but the most impressive song is ‘If You Could See Me Now’. It’s an honor for the deceased guitarist who knew how to touch the sensitive strings of many fans. “Mark Sheehan, I’m missing you right now…”

I win in pinkpop 2023.

You don’t take the pop out of Pinkpop, but you can definitely add a touch of metallic to it. Anyone who was looking for a bit more hard work can finally get rid of it on the last day of the festival. At four minutes past ten the tent turns into a deep pit. It’s a nice change of pace among the Dutch pop acts who made their mark on Sunday. The exuberant metalheads seem to have saved their energy to efficiently dump it on the floor during I Prevail.

photo credit: burro pinkpop

Pinkpop veterans: North Stage will be closed on Friday evening by the editors. The British band plays at the festival for the sixth time, but provides enough news for the annual Pinkpop visitor. last albumEBM2022) is well represented in the set list with five contributions. the weight of your love Sacrifice for It (2013) forced fans to miss hits like ‘Ton of Love’ and ‘Sugar’.

However, this is offset by other successful songs such as ‘Munich’, ‘An End Has a Start’ and ‘The Racing Rats’. The band even ventures into a cover: ‘Killer’ by Adamski (feat. Seal as vocalist). When the traditional set closure ‘Papillon’ is used afterwards, the festival grounds are turned upside down. So the editors can count on a place among the best performances of Pinkpop 2023.

Electric Callboy in Pinkpop 2023.

Metalcore on the North Stage? Why not! with some singing? Yes, welcome. And then a scholar in between too? Uh… sure! Electric Callboy managed to present it in just over an hour. The bouncy band members are just as energetic as their fans. They know what to do with all the moshpits, while they’re wearing the wrong outfit, fitting perfectly into the band’s image. Live you can’t escape the adrenaline rushing through the audience; No wonder gentlemen were at the top of many Pinkpoppers’ lists.

The War on Drugs in Pinkpop 2023.

The War on Drugs is very happy that they can provide a ‘support act’ for P!nk: “If you play before P!nk, you open for P!nk. It’s that simple”. Frontman Adam Granduciel wore a purple and pink shirt for the occasion. The band is clearly in a jolly mood, but not everyone seems to be humouring.

Just like many festival goers have no idea what to do with long indie tracks. It doesn’t detract from how tight the Americans play: hits like ‘Pain’ and ‘Under the Pressure’ blare through the speakers. Although the show doesn’t often resonate with the public, this poll shows just the opposite: a decent fourth place for the American group.

Red Hot Chili Peppers at Pinkpop 2023.

Although the show begins with renditions of well-known hits such as ‘Scar Tissue’ and ‘Californication’, tracks from the previous two albums also feature in the setlist. That the band hasn’t (still) forgotten the old work is confirmed by ‘Suck My Kiss’.

The pumping guitar track from the album Blood Sugar Sex Magic is played with the necessary pepper in the ass. Not even the first raindrops in Limburg over the weekend could put out the fire. A fitting 3rd place in the Public Top 25 Best Performances of Pinkpop 2023!

At Pinkpop 2023 P! nk.

There she stood. Or rather: there P!nk took off like an acrobat on his P!nkpop. From beginning to end, the American singer takes us through her festival, Summer Carnival. As the second female headliner (!) in the 52 editions of the Landgraf festival, she proves what her strength is. P! NK immediately set the tone for Friday with a spectacle full of dance, energy and hits (though we missed a few). Her glitter show clearly made an impression on all Pinkpop visitors as she finished a beautiful and well-deserved second place.

Queens of the Stone Age in Pinkpop 2023.

Queens stands head and shoulders above other performances. You voted in a big way for Josh Homme and co. as the most favorite act of this edition. We totally understand the choice. After all the grief hanging over Homie’s head like a dark cloud, the American rockers are in full recovery. With a new album in their pocket, which was released during Pinkpop, the gentlemen still play new and old work as tightly as possible. Beginning with ‘No One Knows’, amid fainting spells on ‘Make It Wit Chu’. And then destroy everything with the closing hit ‘Song for the Dead’. the queens are back And go away with the crown. Congratulations on taking the #1 spot on the Best of Pinkpop 2023!

