Top 3 movies added by Netflix this week



Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalog and new titles are added every week. Also this week, essential funny and interesting movies have appeared on the streaming service, three of which we’d like to highlight in this article.

perfect search (2023)

Numa Periyar |Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, et al |After her dramatic divorce and layoff, 40-year-old Jenna decides to return to New York in hopes of making her comeback as a fashion editor. She finds herself in trouble when she learns that Eric, the attractive young man she kissed at a party, is her new co-worker – and the son of her boss, Darcy, with whom she doesn’t always get along.

I wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)

Kasi Lemon |Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, et al |Already in the church choir, Whitney sings Heaven’s Stars. His mother Sissy, herself a famous singer, later takes him to a performance where he is allowed to sing a song. Here she was discovered by record executive Clive Davis. A dream career lies ahead. Whitney soon became an international superstar.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Josh Gordon and Will Speck |Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, Javier Bardem, et al |Josh’s family recently moved to New York. He is finding it difficult to get used to this new city. That all changes when she discovers something special in the attic: Will, the singing alligator. At first it’s a bit of a shock, but soon Josh and his parents learn to love their special roommate. Unfortunately, their grumpy neighbor doesn’t feel the same way.