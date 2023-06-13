Top 4: Attention! week 23

On Tuesdays we look back at the past week in this segment. Which artists caught our eye and set current events?

1 (–) Ronnie Tober

Twice before this, there had been listings in the Secret Duet Program category, but never before a No. 1 listing. That’s what’s happening now with Ronnie Tober, who guest-starred on Thursday’s seventh episode of the third season. He was Dave Von Raven’s secret singer, who clearly knew who would be on the other side of the wall after the first three clues. He did mention the name Jacques Herb, but that was surely to distract his detractors. Fair enough, a sign was also very simple: a bouquet of roses with a note “For :s …”. This of course refers to her hit Roseanne voor Sandra from 1971. After Dave and Ronnie sang the classic My Way, the generation gap between the panelists became apparent. Jeroen van der Boom definitely guessed Ronnie Tober correctly, but Emma Hesters and Soy Kroon (both 27) had no idea who the 78-year-old singer was. The episode was viewed by 658,000 people.

2 (–) Harry Styles

We fill in the rest of this Top 4 with the international acts that took over our country this week. We’ll start with Harry Styles. The British superstar was at the Johan Cruyff Arena on 4, 5 and 6 June. It was the fourth time Harry performed as a solo artist in our country, following concerts in 2017, 2018 and 2022. Next year. Month continues. Boa-clad fans lined up for hours to hear Harry Styles sing all his hits, like Watermelon Sugar and The Like It Was. Last Sunday, visitors arriving by train suffered a major breakdown in the NS, forcing them to spend the night in Amsterdam. For the biggest fans, the concert will be worth much more than that inconvenience.

3 (–) Saraswati

On Wednesday, a day after Harry Styles’ third concert, it was Muse’s turn. The British rock band was at Maliveld in The Hague on 7 June. The concert was part of their Will of the People world tour, which continues through the end of July. The tour is to promote their latest album Will of the People. The band played 7 songs, including the singles Won’t Stand Down, Compliance and You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween. Saraswati has been in the top 40 with 6 hits between 2001 and 2012. Half of them could be heard even on Wednesday: Joy, Madness and Rebellion. About 65,000 visitors came to the concert and many residents of The Hague could enjoy it for free. The sound was heard all over the area. The concert caused huge congestion around Maliveld, resulting in many motorists being stuck in the center for minutes.

4 (3) Bruce Springsteen

We end with the Boss. Two weeks after their concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band were back in the US for a performance at the Megaland festival venue in Landgraf. The concert was only on Sunday evening, but as is now customary, the first fanatics reported well in advance on Saturday morning to ensure themselves the best places in front of the stage. This was the third time for Bruce that he performed at the Landgraf. The difference is that her last two appearances were during Pinkpop in 2009 and 2012. Now it was not so, because the 52nd edition of this festival will start from next Friday itself. Like Amsterdam, the concert was less dynamic and surprising than we were used to from little Bruce. Nevertheless, the tens of thousands of fans who braved the heat had a top-notch evening on Sunday. They can enjoy classics like Born in the USA, Glory Days and of course the No. 1 hit Dancing in the Dark.