Top 4: Noticed! week 24

On Tuesdays we look back at the past week in this section. Which artists grabbed our attention and set current events?

1 (4) Bruce Springsteen

Of course this segment is all about Pinkpop today, but we’ve reserved the number 1 spot for The Boss. A week after his performance at the festival site in Landgraf, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band performed at Werchter in Flanders, where they closed the TW Classic on Sunday. This is the traditional one-day version of Rock Werchter, which starts the following Thursday and also attracts many Dutch people every year. She treated 60,000 fans to her Top 40 debut The River, which she had not performed before during the European leg of the tour. In the Netherlands, there was some speculation last week that this could be the last time the 73-year-old rocker will perform in the Low Countries. In the late evening news on VRT 1, the Flemish journalist N D B said, “If it were at all true, he really bangs here.”

2 (–) Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams was the headliner at Pinkpop on Saturday. After 1999 and 2015, it was the third time the British singer performed at the Landgraf. In 2015, he also made headlines on Saturdays. However, this year things were a little less energetic than they were eight years ago. Robbie Williams himself was the last person to deny it. After three songs, he dropped to his knees and had to hold his breath. “It’s lung COVID, not my age,” the 49-year-old singer shouted to the audience. He also later made jokes about his age in meetings with fans on the lawn, such as with the 24-year-old Coen (whom Robbie always called Steve). “What do you do next at Robbie Williams’ performance? Who told you about me, your grandmother?” Through this type of conversation – and of course through their big hits like Come Undone, Candy, Feel, Rock DJ and Angels – they gave the audience a great conclusion to another Pinkpop Divas. 3voor12 listed Robbie at number 12 on their Top 25 Best Acts of the Year.

3 (–) p!nk

P!NK, Friday’s headliner, also performed at the festival which is coincidentally named after them. Then it was still on the North Platform, but this year it was promoted to the South Main Platform. P!NK’s performance was part of their Summer Carnival Tour, which will take them to Europe and North America this year. Apart from the negative reviews of 3voor12, almost everyone was raving about the 43-year-old superstar’s show. She also brought her impressive air show. During So What she floated and spun over the Pinkpop meadow. P!nk also sang Cover Me in Sunshine with her 11-year-old daughter Willow, and she also released her new single Runway, which could soon land her 41st Top 40 hit. The day after Pinkpop, the entire P!NK circus moved to Flanders, where they performed at the Werchter Boutique.

4 (–) Alice Cooper

Only three acts that played on the main stage during this edition of Pinkpop never charted in the Top 40. They are DMA, The War on Drugs and Hollywood Vampires. That last task Saturday brought one of the best surprises of the year. The band consists of singer Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarists Joe Perry, Tommy Henriksen and Johnny Depp. Yes, the actor who played Edward Scissorhands, Captain Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka and Sweeney Todd, among others. The band has been in existence since 2015 and has already released three albums. It was the first time that the company performed in our country. Whether the performance was really good or not didn’t really matter that much. Anyway, it was special to see these musicians together. Alice Cooper, who last performed at Our Country in 2019, sang her Top 10 hits School’s Out and David Bowie’s Heroes without Johnny Depp and her own song As Bad As I Am, among other things . The day after Pinkpop, Hollywood Vampires can also be seen during the Flemish metal festival Graaspop in Dessel, not far from the Dutch border near Eindhoven.