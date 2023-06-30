Top 4: Noticed! week 25

On Tuesdays we look back at the past week in this section. Which artists grabbed our attention and set current events?

1 (–) George Michael

On 25 December 2016, George Michael died of heart disease at the age of 53. Had this not happened, he would have celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday. On that day, many reflected on the life and career of the singer, who delivered nine hit songs to our country as one half of the duo Wham! And then 27 other hit singles. The NPO honored George Michael by broadcasting a two-hour concert live in London on Saturday evening. This registration includes a recording of their two concerts at Earls Court (now demolished) on 24 and 25 August 2008. These concerts marked the end of their 25 live tour, with which they have performed in Europe and North America since 2006. In concert, George Michael used three large LED screens, the center of which also curved so that he and his supporting singers and musicians could stand on it. It was very special for that time. She sang almost all of his biggest solo hits, including the No. 1 hits A Different Corner, Faith, and of course, Careless Whisper. Besides, Wham! The hits I’m Your Man and Everything She Wants also came to pass. For those who are more into George Michael: A brand new documentary about Wham! will appear on Netflix next Wednesday, July 5!

2 (–) Hans de Booj

Earlier this month, Hans de Booj had already indicated on the radio program De Tolstat that he was in a ‘housing crunch situation’. Last Tuesday he wrote in De Telegraaf that his lips were literally watering. He currently lives in a caravan, but is forced to leave it after the summer. The now 65-year-old singer faced financial problems during the Corona crisis as he was unable to perform and almost got infected himself. After a failed attempt to earn money growing vegetables in Malta, he was unable to obtain a declaration of urgency from the municipality for social housing and lived with his son and friends for a few months. On Sunday he was a guest at Renz’s to talk about his position. Apart from this, he can also say that now he has good prospects for the house. Since the appeal for help has been made, many offers have come in from people wanting to help Hans. On the other hand, he is emblematic of the many other working people who, for whatever reason, can no longer pay rent and end up homeless. In Renz, Hans de Booj sang his Top 10 hit Home Ben, which hopefully will soon be applied to the singer as well.

3 (–)Anita Heilker

The final episode of the third season of Secret Duets aired on Thursday. With 769,000 viewers, the program also set a good season record, although it must be said that the previous two seasons also had episodes with over 900,000 viewers. The cover singers in this broadcast were Klaasje Meijer, Christina Currie, Rob Guise, Gerard Cox and Anita Heilker. The latter was the only one that was not recognized by anyone. She sang Heil Even in a duet with Gerard Joling, which she sang with original singer Shirley Jeveras in Tiprade in 1996. One of the clues was a pair of black dots, leading the panel to believe it might be Dolly Dot. But you still have a choice of five Dolly Dots. However, one clue ruled out all the other points. It was Donald Duck. Since the 1980s, Anita has voiced Donald Duck, so this sign can only be hers. Within the Dolly Dots, Anita performed solo on the Manfred Mann cover Do Wah Diddy Diddy, with which she scored the group’s first Top 5 hit. She left the group in 1985 and a year later had a minor solo hit as A-Nita with You’ve Got Me Kept Up.

4 (–) Harry Styles

We conclude this top 4 with Harry Styles. The British superstar performed during the Flemish festival Rock Werchter last Saturday. There were again thousands of colorfully dressed fans. Harry treated her to some of his greatest hits like Watermelon Sugar and As It Was, and Lauren from Antwerp also received a personalized Happy Birthday wish from Harry for her 27th birthday. The 29-year-old singer is anyway known for his funny moments with the audience. Last Tuesday he even stopped his show in Cardiff so a pregnant fan could go to the toilet to pee. Harry’s concerts are part of his Love On Tour tour, which will continue until the end of next month. The Love On Tour is already the most successful concert tour of the decade and will soon break into the top 10 highest grossing tours of all time. Over 3 million concertgoers to see Harry Styles from 2021 have already raised over $417 million. And that doesn’t even count the May music festivals.

(30/06/2023)

