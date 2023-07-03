Top 4: Noticed! week 26

On Tuesdays we look back at the past week in this section. Which artists grabbed our attention and set current events?

1 (–) The Bee Gees

This week’s section is primarily devoted to The Bee Gees. The reason for this is the documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, which NTR aired last Saturday on NPO 3. This 2020 film tells the story of the Gibb brothers from their relocation to Brisbane, Australia in 1958 to the memories that Barrie, the only remaining member of the family, recalls in 2019 Miami. In particular, the successful 1960s and 1970s are central, including the cool pop songs of the beginning of her career and her disco comeback in the 1970s. from The Bee Gees. In addition, experience experts Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Noel Gallagher of Oasis reflect on working with the brothers in a pop group.

2 (–) Barry Gibb

Barry is the eldest of the Gibb brothers and, as of 2012, was the only survivor. He has also sung the most singles on all of the group’s Top 40 hits to date, especially during their disco era. It was he who introduced the falsetto voice to The Bee Gees’ repertoire in 1975. Although falsetto singing was not invented by Barry Gibb—it had already been done by The Stylistics and The Spinners, for example—it would soon become the group’s trademark. When disco music suddenly declined in popularity in the early 1980s, it affected the popularity of The Bee Gees. Many radio stations don’t want to play his music anymore. That’s why both brothers dedicated themselves to writing for others in the early 1980s. Barrie was also successful as a producer for Barbra Streisand, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers, and Diana Ross, among others.

3 (–) Lewis Capaldi

We kick off this Bee Gees Top 4 with the most important pop news from the past week. Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi announced last Tuesday that he is temporarily taking a break from touring due to his ongoing stress. This is a result of Gilles de la Tourette syndrome, which he suffers from. His decision was taken after his emotional performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England. During this performance he was unable to sing due to his tics, but the audience fully supported the singer by singing along to his monster hit Someone You Loved. Lewis took to social media to thank his fans for their unconditional support. He wrote that he needed time to adjust to the physical and mental effects of his condition. Apologizing to his loyal fans, he explained that he has to put his health first to ensure that he can continue doing what he loves most, which is performing, for a long time.

4 (–) Robin Gibb

In addition to Barrie, The Bee Gees included twins Robin and Maurice Gibb who were three years his junior. Maurice never sang so many solos, but Robin did. Especially in the early years. For example, the top 3 hit songs like Massachusetts, The Singer Sing His Song and I Started a Joke were sung by him. Tensions arose within the group in 1969, as Robin felt that Barry was being pushed forward as the group’s frontman by their manager. That’s why Robin left The Bee Gees and started a solo career. It was a huge success, as he scored an instant No. 1 hit with Saved by the Bell. However, a year and a half after the breakup, Robin reunited with his brothers, after which The Bee Gees had years of success as a trio. Maurice is the only brother to never make the top 40. His solo single Railroad did not go beyond Tipperary in 1970. Maurice died unexpectedly of a heart attack in 2003. Robin died of colon cancer nine and a half years later.

