Top 4 of the best-selling games in the world

In the era of digital entertainment, video games are one of the most popular options for having fun in our free time. More and more users are acquiring the most popular video games and they are setting trends every month.

Among the features that can be found in these games are: the plot and history, image quality, audio and its percentage of compatibility with various electronic devices. Currently, many have all these qualities and come to occupy the top positions of the best-selling games.

The 4 Most Successful Games in History

The gaming industry has made great strides since the last few years, right now being dominated by eSports and events. The greatest classics are the ones that top the list of top 4 best-selling games in the world. Where, according to ApuestasOnlineArgentina (https://apuestasonlineargentina.com) they continue to be valid due to their great popularity and the number of thousands and thousands of users betting on them daily.

Tetris

It is one of the greatest classics in virtual games as it is quite intuitive and guarantees entertainment for hours. The latest version of this classic was developed by EA, with a total of 100 million sales since its release date.

However, being present since 1984 and accounting for all versions, a total of more than 520 million sales is collected. It is one of the most emblematic games in the gaming industry, with great importance for the relevance of the following generations, even as part of eSports competitions.

Minecraft

In case of not counting all the versions, downloads and sales of Tetris, Minecraft would remain as the great winner in the top of best-selling games. The title developed by Mojang continues to be one of the most played and viewed on streaming platforms.

The wide world of possibilities offered by Minecraft has no limits, being a versatile game for young people, adolescents and adults. Plus more than 350 million copies that have been sold since its introduction in 2011.

GTA V

The Rockstar Games company had a great success with Grand Theft Auto V as it is one of the sagas most played by casual gamers. At present, it continues in the top sales, being one of the most played in 3 different console generations.

The GTA V game was launched in 2013, being one of the best sellers in history with approximately 215 million copies. The different game modes and its unique graphic quality on the market at its launch were key to its success.

WiiSports

Wii consoles were among the most purchased decades ago, offering an affordable price and a more interactive way of playing. The Wii Sports game was available only on this console, having a total of 83 million copies sold. Family games and their gameplay stood out in the industry.

Despite the huge number of games that are released every year and have tremendous sales success, the top 4 best-selling games continue on the popularity list. The gaming community enjoys every year the basic mechanics and the functions that they have provided for more than 10 years.