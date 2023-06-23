Top 4 summer hit songs from 20 years ago

summer of 2003. About 20 years ago it was too hot, too sunny and too dry. According to KNMI, then it would be correct. Of course, more importantly what summer hits were at the campsite in Spain or on that famous lake in Italy. Dig once (not that pit).

Underdog Project Vs. Sunclub – Summer Jam 2003

No. 1 in the Netherlands in the middle of summer. With this single came a renewed, older version of it in Tiprade in 2000. Compare both versions. Now tops the list and so we get to meet Winter Jam a few months later.

beyonce – madly in love

The track from his solo debut album Dangerously in Love. It also features a rap by Jay-Z, who according to a cool story, recorded it in just under 10 minutes. Will rank first in the US, but here in the Netherlands it’s limited to second place. Dance is also good.

Jim – This love is real

Completely forgotten, but then new on August 4th. Then you are popular. However, do not exaggerate. Be in second place. The follow-up to their No. 1 hit Tell Her. It’s important to mention that there will also be a Christmas single, but given the temperatures this weekend, we’ll be leaving that one alone for the time being.

Veldhuis & Kemper – I wish I were you

Record the song along to the crackling sounds of a campfire on the beach. Come on: I’m always slide, swallow, that’s me, I’m always cool, I’ll do anything for my kicks, I’m always just macho, Latino, De Niro, I’m always just tough, but a Nono even once.