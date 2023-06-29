Top 40 Classic: Summer Jam 2003 Week 3 1 PM

Dive into a time machine with us and travel back in time to the Top 40 of the past. We highlight several tracks, including the No. 1, the fastest climber and a newcomer. This week we travel to the Dutch Top 40 of June 28, 2003.

Underdog Project and The Sunclub are at 1 again

On June 28, 2003, Summer Jam 2003 remained at No. 1 on the Top 40 for a third week. The Underdog Project is a German project based around vocalists Vic Krishna and Craig Smart and was assisted by Belgian DJ Frank and keyboardist AJ Duncan. In the summer of 2000 they had already tried it with the original version of Summer Jam, which does not go beyond Tiprade. This year the men try again and this time with the help of Dutch The Sunclub, who we faced last week at the Top 40 Classic with Fiesta. This formation includes former AVRO DJs Robin Albers, Dieter Krannenberg and Michel Rosenbrock.

The Top 40 hit by Dutch is the mainstay of the remix, which is now a No. DJ Frank discovered that Fiesta and Summer Jam fell together beautifully during a DJ set. In fact, people coming to his show started asking about the song. Digidance label got information about this. The Belgians figured it out, releasing a mash-up between Summer Jam and Fiesta much later. Along with the success, because the early spring of 2003 was summer, audiences also had ears for a summer hit. It says a lot that Summer Jam 2003 is out of competition this week: The track could be the one to dominate this summer.

when i find you alone it’s 4 to 3

When I Get You Alone by Thicke moves from 4 to 3 this week. It is the first Top 40 hit for the long-haired American singer. Robin Thicke is the son of actor Alan Thicke and actress Gloria Loring. This does not mean that he had few forays into the music industry, as the singer had to work hard to record and release his music.

Although he got a contract with Interscope Records at the age of 16, he was mainly involved in other artists’ songs in the late 90s and early 00s. For example, he co-wrote for Brandy, 3T, Brian McKnight, Color Me Badd, and 98 Degrees. After his time with Interscope, Robin signed with Epic Records and wanted to release his debut album there. He even wanted to pay for it himself. He eventually returned to Interscope, where there were more opportunities than before. When I Get You Alone Now is the first single from her debut album A Beautiful World. Thicke pushed Sean Paul’s ‘Get Busy’ to third place. Veldhuis and Kemper remain steady at 2 with Ik Wo Dat Ik Jo Vaas.

Beyonce jumps 31 spots

Beyonce is doing a special long jump this week. Crazy in Love, featuring Jay-Z, debuted at number 37 last week and is now at number 6. It is not the biggest jump ever in the Dutch Top 40, as it was still under the name Waterloo Sunset in 2003. The Kinks. That hit rose from 39 to 4 on June 3, 1967, and was a gain of 35 places.

Also, Fallin’ by Alicia Keys (up from 38 to 4 in 2001), Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mia and P!NK (up from 39 to 5 in 2001), Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely by Backstreet Boys And Vengaboys’ Shalala Lala (from 35 to 2 in 2000) also made a bigger jump than Crazy in Love, which was an alarm disc last week.

Destiny’s Child star’s single matches Sazaki Schramm (38 to 7 in 1966) and Freak’s Glasje op… Lat je Rijden! by George Michael (from 39 to 8 in 2002). Crazy in Love is Beyoncé’s third solo hit after Work It Out (#30 in 2002) and ’03 Bonnie & Clyde, which peaked at number 9 on the charts earlier this year. Although Wayne Wonder has moved from 32 to 12 with No Letting Go, the American is well ahead of him as the fastest rising player.

Coldplay wins 5th place with Clocks

In 2000, Coldplay made their Top 40 debut with Trouble. Chris Martin and co didn’t enjoy it for long, as the single only charted for two weeks and didn’t go past 38. For a moment we thought we were dealing with a one-hit wonder, but that ended 12 weeks ago when Klox reached the Top 40. The song’s cryptic lyrics are about conflict in a relationship, resulting in time lost that cannot be compensated for. The main character is also in an internal conflict: is he ‘part of the cure or part of the disease’?

The clocks evolved from a melody played by Chris Martin on his keyboard. He showed it to guitarist Johnny Buckland, and he was immediately enamored of the tune. Chris said, “He picked up his guitar and started playing the correct chords. It was magical.” This laid the foundation for watches. It was not on the album A Rush of Blood to the Head, as he had actually already finished it. However, the band was not satisfied with the album and managed to postpone its release. Eventually clocks were added. Coldplay very well move from 19 to 14 in week 12. The guys in Busted go the other way: they drop from 13 to 18.

Avril Lavigne’s Losing Grip is the top entry

Let Go, Avril Lavigne’s debut album, spawned three singles and the Top 10 hits Complicated, Skyr Boi and I’m With You. The trio was also declared an Alarm Disc and was also their fourth top 40 hit, which is their highest entry of the week and debuted at number 21. This track is about losing your grip on your relationship because you feel the other person is letting you down and isn’t being honest. The hatred that Avril feels for the man explodes in the chorus. Indeed, the Canadian singer’s label had Anything But Ordinary in mind as a fourth single, but Avril insisted on Losing Grip. He successfully persuaded the owners. With his entry into the top 40, he was overtaken by the lowly Unden of Robbie Williams, who still made gains in his thirteenth week and moved from 27th to 23rd.

Snoop Dogg and Pharrell go down, Swenson and Gillen slowly go up

Snoop Dogg and Pharrell’s Beautiful falls from 20 to 27 this week. The track is a tribute to all the beautiful women in the world. The video was partly shot on a special location, namely at Escodaria Celarón in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. Yellow-green-blue – the colors of Brazil – these 125-meter-long stairs connect the district of Lapa with high-rise Santa Teresa. The stairs were designed by Chilean artist Jorge Celarón, who worked on them since the 1990s. On the day of the shoot, the stairs were all set up. So Snoop and Pharrell could still get their butts down on the steps completely untouched. Although Beautiful already has quite the summer sound, it’s currently in the Top 40 for 11 weeks. Beachbreeze (Remember the Summer) by Swenson & Gillen is on the list for only 5 weeks and moves from 33 to 32 this week.

