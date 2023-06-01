Top 40 stations playing less hits and more classics – RadioVisie

News comes in from the United States about significant changes to two Audacity CHR/Top 40 stations. In Chicago and Miami, the rotation of existing hits was reduced significantly and more classics were added to the playlist. Only a handful of current hits can be heard per hour, the rest being recent hits and classics.

In recent years, hit radio has been characterized only by increasing rotations. On many stations, the most popular hits pass through every hour. These types of stations have relatively short listening times and therefore want to feature as many favorite hits as possible. But change seems to be coming.

turns get smaller

In April, Audacity decided to gradually adjust the playlist and reduce rotation on B96 (WBBM) in Chicago. The highest rotation on B96 has only two current hits. They go by in less than an hour and a half (‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo and ‘Calm Down’ by Rhea and Selena Gomez). In addition, a handful of songs are played every two and a half hours (including ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus and ‘Eyes Closed’ by Ed Sheeran).

Other hits have shorter rotations. In addition, currently about half the playlist consists of recent songs and classics from the 1990s, including La Bouche’s ‘Be My Lover’, Luniz’s ‘I Got Five on It’, Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy in Love’ and Get Lucky’ Daft. Punk.

it’s all about the numbers

B96 promotes their new musical direction with sweepers and lyrics such as “Chicago’s favorite radio station is back” and “the best of the music you’ve always loved and what’s new”. The changes to the B96 are definitely aimed at boosting listening numbers. The station currently ranks sixteenth with a 2.1% market share.

Competitor 103.5 Kiss FM (WKSC) fared better with 3.2% and tenth place. Power 96 (WPOW) completed the transition two weeks ago. Here too, the rotation of hits has been scaled down and there are more classics on the playlist. Power still bills itself as ‘Miami’s Party Station’. They are currently ranked 18th with 2.6%, while rival Y100 (WHYI) is ranked 11th with 3.5% market share. (Radio World)