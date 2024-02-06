Top 5 Richest Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Stars. Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are two teams that will face off in this year’s NFL postseason finals. The much-awaited Super Bowl 2024 will take place on Sunday, February. 11, at Allegiant Stadium.

Ahead of the Chiefs-49ers clash in Las Vegas, there is a lot of buzz about Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift attending the showdown. The pop music icon is expected to skip her final show in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday and head back to the US for the big game.

Between Swift’s busy schedule and work, fans are curious to know if she is the wealthiest partner of the current or former NFL star.

A look at the 5 richest wives and GFs of NFL stars

Tied #4. Ciara

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson (left) with his wife Ciara

According to reports, Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara is worth $20 million. The Denver Broncos quarterback has been married to the singer since 2016.

Wilson and Ciara have three children: Sienna, Vin, and Amora. The NFL star is also stepfather to Ciara’s oldest son, Future Zaheer Wilburn.

Tied #4. ashley manning

Peyton Manning’s wife Ashley Manning is reportedly worth around $20 million. He earned a lot of money through his career as a real estate agent. Additionally, Ashley is also a minority owner of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Peyton and Ashley married in 2001, and 10 years later the couple gave birth to twin sons, Marshall and Mosley.

#3. Hailee Steinfeld

According to reports, Hailee Steinfeld is worth $22 million. He has made his wealth from his acting career.

Steinfeld has reportedly been dating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen since May 2023.

#2. kerry washington

Multiple reports suggest that Kerry Washington is worth $50 million. She is considered one of the finest actresses of Hollywood.

Washington is married to former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha. The couple married in 2013 and have two children. Washington is also stepmother to Asomugha’s daughter Anaya from a previous relationship.

#1. Taylor Swift

AFC Championship – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Taylor Swift is reportedly worth $1.1 billion and is the NFL star’s richest partner ever. The 12-time Grammy winner made most of her wealth from her music career.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs running back Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in October 2023. The couple’s relationship has become the talk of the town in the football community.



