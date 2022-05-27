Top Gun 3 needs to copy the story of another Tom Cruise sequel (and do what Maverick avoided)

Summary Top Gun 3 should focus on a killer AI, allowing Maverick to prove that he is a better pilot than any drone, thus continuing the story presented in Top Gun: Maverick.

The focus on AI will harken back to Top Gun director Tony Scott’s original sequel story idea of ​​drone warfare.

The Top Gun franchise, famous for keeping its villains anonymous and faceless, would be perfect for an AI villain who maintains real-life relevance while avoiding geopolitical specifics.





Now that top gun 3 Officially happening, the sequel could borrow from the plot of another Tom Cruise movie and bring back a lost story in the process. Top Gun: MaverickThe production of k was long, troubled. The sequel took 36 years to make, and its final story was very similar to the first pitches for a follow-up to the cult classic. However, Top Gun: Maverick Proving to be worth the wait, the film earned both critical acclaim and massive box office success upon its release in July 2022. As such, it came as no surprise when the makers of the film confirmed that another sequel will be entering production soon.

Now that top gun 3 It’s officially happening, speculations will be rife about the story of the sequel. Top Gun: Maverick Continuing Maverick’s story from the original film, it was revealed that he was a reckless test pilot with a need for speed and issues with authority, even decades later. top GunThe victorious end of. However, saving Goose’s son Rooster and completing a risky mission changed Maverick’s life in the sequel’s closing scenes, and by the time the credits rolled he was set up with Jennifer Connelly’s Penny Benjamin. This happy ending becomes hard to predict top gun 3A possible conspiracy, not to mention its danger.





Top Gun 3 Must Take Mission: Impossible 7’s AI Story

Top Gun: Maverick sequel should be about a killer AI

top gun 3 Rooster may send Maverick and Rooster’s rival Executioner on another mission, similar to their last adventure. However, this will undo whatever happened Top Gun: MaverickThe ending is very special. That finale seemed to imply that Maverick was handing over command to his young replacement, so it would take a proper dramatic villain to bring him back to the team. This can be achieved, if like Cruise’s 2023 sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, top gun 3Its plot focuses on an AI that has become too powerful, There are several reasons why this story is a perfect fit for this sequel.

What if AI goes rogue? top gun 3The main rival, this will allow Maverick to finally prove that he is a better pilot than any drone. Whereas Mission: Impossible – Dead ReckoningWhile The Entity was an effective villain for the spy sequels, it had no particular relevance to the character of Ethan Hunt. On the contrary, Maverick fought against Top Gun: MaverickFifth generation fighter aircraft especially do this The series may prove that no level of technological innovation can surpass the character’s natural skills as a pilot. Thus, top gun 3 Could clearly pit Maverick against this technology.

Top Gun 3 will bring back the original story of Top Gun 2 with a focus on AI

Tony Scott wanted Top Gun 2 to focus on drone warfare

top gun 2The original director, the late, great action writer Tony Scott, wanted the film to focus on drone warfare. When Scott first shared this pitch in 2010, drone technology was rapidly making pilots like Maverick irrelevant. In the years since, drones have become more popular, As is the use of AI technological solutions by every branch of the world’s militaries. While there is mention of passing drones Top Gun: MaverickThey can play a very big and important role in this top gun 3 If the villain wasn’t a human adversary, but a powerful AI device.

Most of the characters in this Top Gun: MaverickArtists are at risk of being replaced by safer, more effective technological solutions in the coming decades and this provides a compelling level of real-life relevance to the sequel’s story. Unlike his predecessors, who portrayed them as a vital element of the navy, top gun 3 Test pilots can be characterized as a dying breed. This would make more sense Maverick’s conflict with authority as he attempted to warn his superiors that their investments in AI could backfire. top gun 3 After this there may be a face to face between Maverick and this AI.

Why an AI Villain Is Perfect for Top Gun 3

The Top Gun franchise is uniquely suited to an unnamed villain

Tea top Gun The franchise is all set to introduce an AI villain top gun 3 since Tea top Gun The franchise is already trying to avoid naming its opponents, To avoid alienating international audiences and any real-world relevance, thus dating the film, Top Gun: Maverick Never disclosed the name of the country where its central mission took place. top GunThe tradition of keeping its villains nameless and faceless could be carried forward if the next sequel instead featured an AI as its opponent.

This will be a chance for top Gun The series will finally feature a villain who isn’t actually human, following two films where the human villains were conveniently invisible, unnamed, and devoid of any identity. While the first two were fun top Gun The movies went to war with a country that for all intents and purposes didn’t exist, which might strain credibility if a third movie tried to repeat the same trick. opposite of this, top gun 3 Using AI as its villain would allow the series to maintain real-life relevance while avoiding geopolitical specifics.