Top news for fans of The Witcher and John Wick





Luckily, there’s also good news amidst all the postponed series and movies: fans of both The Witcher and John Wick have been given a new chapter.

In early May, more than 20,000 writers put down their (digital) pen in Hollywood. The start of a major strike that continues to this day and has halted the production of countless film and series. From Stranger Things to Star Wars: Hollywood is paralyzed. There we mainly talk about the brands’ results for about a year, when it takes a very long time for your favorite series to get a new season. Hopefully the film studios and the talent that makes our favorite franchises possible will emerge soon.

the witcher season 4

Fortunately, there is good news in the meantime. let’s start with Magician: Yes, meanwhile Netflix’s so controversial adaptation. Even without Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the streaming service still firmly believes in the fantasy franchise. Where many originals get canceled after a season or two Magician Namely the fifth season. It has been officially announced by the casting boss of the show. And that while we can only see the third season starting at the end of June, the last episode will be with Cavill. Only in season four does Liam Hemsworth take over.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Sophie Holland, who is responsible for casting the series, revealed that they will begin production on the fifth season immediately after season four ends: “We’re going to start season four with Liam Hemsworth. We’re about to start filming, and then after a short break, we go straight into season five.” Hopefully, Netflix won’t regret looking too far ahead in the meantime because of ratings. It remains to be seen whether the show succeeds without his face or not. Who knows!

“We are all excited about Liam’s arrival. He has a huge role to fill, but he also has a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm. It’s definitely a new chapter for us. And there’s a lot of emotion involved.” But in the end, we love what we do. So we’re going to continue,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently concluded.

John Wick: Chapter 5?

Speaking of continuations: John Wick is getting a sequel too! John Wick: Chapter 4 A huge success. In fact, it’s the biggest film ever from this once modestly started film franchise. As we look forward to the spin-off series already revealed and the Female Vic movie starring Ana de Armas, Lionsgate has even more exciting news. Despite his age, Keanu Reeves clearly doesn’t intend to stop making ruthless action movies. recently income call Studio boss Joe Drake had an update for shareholders that will also be music to fans’ ears.

They talked about the future of what has since become a billion dollar franchise. New parts “under development … including john wick 5 And continental, He added that the films would continue to build upon the killer world, and that the fifth film would “evolve organically into how we begin to tell those stories.” Director Chad Stahelski was quite vague during interviews about whether the question of Chapter 4 was actually ‘final chapter’ Was, but no. john wick becomes a commodity Cinematic Universe.

big video game

Besides, it doesn’t stop john wick 5, Lionsgate boss Joe Drake also indicated that the goal was to have a “regular John Wick cadence” and include a video game. Drake confirms rumors the company is “in talks” about a single triple A Video game. According to the studio boss, several developers have already submitted proposals, and there’s “a lot of energy” to make something beautiful out of it. nice and obscure, but the fact is that the Vic franchise is an absolute, big budget Getting an action game is already cool.

for both john wick 5 As for the video game, no details such as a final release date have been announced yet. There was also a gap of about four years between the third and fourth films, though naturally the pandemic played a major role in that as well. In any case, the last few years were clearly just the beginning. The John Wick tap is further opened. Hopefully it will deliver really good movies, series and so a game, and we’re not dealing with yet another franchise that’s completely in pieces.

🎮Tip: Action game sifu There is practically a John Wick game already, especially if you play with the John Wick mod:

