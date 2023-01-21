Top of the Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus Event Leaderboard

Overwatch 2 continues to confirm more news. This is some interesting information about this outstanding Blizzard game.

Overwatch 2

Specifically, we have been able to know the results of the event Battle for Olympus that took place recently, where everyone faced everyone. Thanks to this, we now know that junker queen He was the one who took the victory.

has also been published the complete top of the event:

What did you think of the news? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. Do not forget that we also have available Overwatch 2: Observatory Pack, the core of your new gaming experience. This pack includes:

The game

Premium Battle Pass – Season 1

Two (2) Legendary Hero Skins from Overwatch 2: Soldier’s Space Raider: 76 and Cassidy’s Space Raider

2,000 Overwatch 2 Virtual Currency

Overwatch 2 Player Icon (Pre-Purchase Exclusive)

You will immediately receive:

Overwatch Legendary Edition, including five (5) legendary skins and five (5) epic skins

We also remind you of the details of the new and renewed PvP experience in Overwatch 2:

New heroes and the new 5v5 composition, which will revolutionize competitive matches and give rise to innovative and daring strategies.

The new Advance game mode features all-new symmetrical maps where teams face off in a tug of war battle and push TW-1, a centrally located robot, into enemy territory.

With an always-on live service, Overwatch 2 will introduce new heroes, maps, modes, and cosmetic content with each season. Season 1 begins with the October launch!

Font.