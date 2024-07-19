Top Scholarships for Women Pursuing Higher Education in the USA

Pursuing higher education can be a significant financial burden, but numerous scholarships are specifically designed to support women in achieving their academic and career goals. These scholarships not only provide financial assistance but also empower women to excel in various fields. Here’s a comprehensive list of top scholarships available for women pursuing higher education in the USA.

### 1. **AAUW International Fellowships**

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) offers International Fellowships for women who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents. These fellowships support graduate and postgraduate studies at accredited U.S. institutions.

– **Eligibility:** Women from any country except the U.S.

– **Award Amount:** $18,000 to $30,000

– **Application Deadline:** November 15

### 2. **P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship**

The P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund provides scholarships for women from other countries for graduate study in the United States and Canada. The primary aim is to promote world peace and understanding.

– **Eligibility:** International women students

– **Award Amount:** Up to $12,500

– **Application Deadline:** December 15

### 3. **The Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund (MMMF)**

The MMMF grants scholarships to women from developing countries who are pursuing their education in the U.S. or Canada. The scholarships are aimed at women dedicated to improving the lives of women and children in developing countries.

– **Eligibility:** Women from developing countries

– **Award Amount:** $15,000

– **Application Deadline:** January 15

### 4. **Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Scholarships**

The SWE offers numerous scholarships to women pursuing ABET-accredited undergraduate and graduate programs in engineering, engineering technology, and computer science.

– **Eligibility:** Female engineering students

– **Award Amount:** $1,000 to $15,000

– **Application Deadline:** February 15

### 5. **Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund**

The Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund provides scholarships to low-income women aged 35 and older who are pursuing a technical or vocational education, an associate’s degree, or a first bachelor’s degree.

– **Eligibility:** Low-income women aged 35 and older

– **Award Amount:** $2,000

– **Application Deadline:** March 1

### 6. **Google Women Techmakers Scholars Program**

Formerly known as the Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship, this program supports women pursuing degrees in computer science, computer engineering, or related technical fields.

– **Eligibility:** Female students in tech fields

– **Award Amount:** $10,000

– **Application Deadline:** December 1

### 7. **American Association of University Women (AAUW) Selected Professions Fellowships**

These fellowships are awarded to women pursuing full-time study in a master’s or professional degree program in fields where women traditionally are underrepresented, such as STEM, law, business, and medicine.

– **Eligibility:** Women pursuing advanced degrees in underrepresented fields

– **Award Amount:** $5,000 to $18,000

– **Application Deadline:** January 10

### 8. **The Women’s Independence Scholarship Program (WISP)**

WISP offers scholarships to women survivors of intimate partner abuse who are working to attain an education that will lead to employment and self-sufficiency.

– **Eligibility:** Women survivors of intimate partner abuse

– **Award Amount:** Varies

– **Application Deadline:** Ongoing

### 9. **Delta Gamma Foundation Florence Margaret Harvey Memorial Scholarship**

This scholarship is awarded to women studying rehabilitation therapy or who are legally blind. The Delta Gamma Foundation aims to promote educational opportunities and aid women with visual impairments.

– **Eligibility:** Women studying rehabilitation therapy or who are legally blind

– **Award Amount:** $1,000 to $3,000

– **Application Deadline:** February 15

### 10. **Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program**

Administered by NOAA, this program supports women pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees in oceanography, marine biology, and maritime archaeology.

– **Eligibility:** Female graduate students in marine-related fields

– **Award Amount:** Up to $42,000 per year

– **Application Deadline:** December 10

### Conclusion

These scholarships represent just a few of the many opportunities available to women pursuing higher education in the United States. By taking advantage of these financial aids, women can reduce their educational expenses and focus more on achieving academic success and contributing positively to their chosen fields. Applying for these scholarships requires careful preparation, so be sure to check each scholarship’s specific requirements and deadlines. Empower your future with the financial support designed to help you succeed.