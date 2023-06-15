Top transfer to FC Barcelona still not ruled out for Yannick Carrasco: “I’m ready to take another step”

Now that Eden Hazard is no longer available for the Red Devils, Yannick Carrasco (29) can count on playing more minutes in his favorite position: closer to the left striker. So he seems certain of a starting place against Austria on Saturday.

“We don’t play in a 3-5-2 (sic) anymore, so no longer with wingbacks where I always have to move up and down,” Carrasco said. “I feel much better around this attack. I’m still defending but I’m better when I’m up the field. I’m happy with this national coach. I have a great relationship with Tedesco. Not just with me, but with all the players. He is very close to us. He is serious when he has to, laughs when he can. You can talk to him. He always talks in a positive way. Are.”

good weather

Carrasco has had a great season with Atlético Madrid. Few injuries, United played 44 games in all competitions and scored ten goals. This is one more than the 64 international matches he played with the Red Devils. Around the new year, a deal between Atlético and Barcelona became known: Carrasco would move to FC Barcelona for 20 million after the season as the Catalan club has the right of pre-emption.

Carrasco between Damon and Lucebaccio in training , © Belga

“I don’t want to talk too much about Barcelona right now,” says Carrasco. “I still have a one-year contract with Atletico. The transfer window hasn’t opened yet. Besides, I’m here with the Red Devils and I want to focus on those games. Everything can change quickly in football. I’m almost 30 now and ready to take another step. I’m still learning like any player. Well, I’m not the only one with these concerns. We sometimes talk about it here at the Devils Let’s talk because there are many players who can transfer, but it always happens on the first day, in the first meeting.

Saudi Arab

In February 2018, Carrasco had already moved to China for two years with Dalian Yifang. When he is about 30, he is eligible to opt for the big money again, this time in Saudi Arabia. Follow Ronaldo, Benzema, Kante,…

Carrasco loves it with the Devils , © Belga

“China was not just an option for money. At that time my focus was not on that. It was to heal some injuries keeping in mind the World Cup. It was the best option at that time. The level was low but I Knew I wouldn’t lose my talent, it was just about match rhythm. I quit because I had a knee problem and also because it wasn’t clicking with my teammates. I knew I would come back to level As far as Saudi Arabia is concerned, if you get an offer as a journalist and you can earn that much, wouldn’t you consider it too? You also have to think about your family and your career. What can happen afterwards. I can’t say for sure about that. You never know what’s going through a player’s mind when an official offer is on the table.”