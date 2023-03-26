Top youtubers that earn the most money in Spain

The phenomenon of content creators has not stopped growing in the last 5 years, not only in Latin America and the United States, but also in Europe, which is why we bring you the list of Youtubers that earn the most money in Spain. You will see the names of those characters with whom you spend hours on the Internet and that is why they fill their pockets more and more.

on this list you will find the most popular creatorsthose that with humor, games and content for the youngest have managed to capitalize on hours of viewing and millions of views.

Something you should know is that On YouTube you don’t earn money for the number of subscribers you have on your channel, but for the number of views that you achieve, since the advertising for which this platform charges is added to each reproduction of each monetized video. Of those earnings, the content creator receives a percentage for every thousand views.

For this reason, Youtubers insist so much on you watching their videos and on making the content go viralbecause they do nothing with a channel of 10 million subscribers that only accumulates a few thousand views for each video published.

Now let’s see who are those Spanish youtubers that set the trend and have amassed a fortune with it.

the rubius

Let’s start with the world renowned ElRubiusOMGwhose real name is Rubén Doblas Gundersen and began his time on YouTube in 2006, but curiously it was not the channel we all know today, but a slightly smaller one simply called ElRubius.

On its most popular channel, it exceeds 40 million subscribers and accumulates more than 7,500 million views, ranking first among the most popular and those that earn the most money in Spain.

According to the Net Worth Spot site, ElRubiusOMG, has profits that almost reach 3 million euros and annually has YouTube revenue of 600 thousand euross, which is further increased by its ElRubius channel, which can produce one million euros more per year.

On their channels you will see humor, streaming broadcasts, sketches and game tricks.

mikecrack

We continue in our count of the youtubers with the most money in Spain and now it is the turn of the well-known Mikecrack, Mike, Maik and Mikecraftbut who has a real name and is Miguel Bernal Montes.

He has been climbing positions in the competitive world of YouTube channels, surpassing the iconic Vegetta777, with 37 million subscribers on his main channelcreating parodies, sketches, games and tricks of video games, always behind the iconic yellow character that comes to life within a world in Minecraft.

According to SocialBlade, the channel of MikeCrack achieves annual profits of more than 6.5 million euros and could accumulate a personal fortune that exceeds 20 million euros.

vegeta777

We continue with another of the well-known youtubers in Spain, it is about Vegetta777 whose real name is Samuel de Luque Batuecas. This character started on YouTube in 2012 and has since managed to amass nearly 34 million followers.

For a while, it managed to stay among the first places in views and subscribers in Spain, but it was surpassed by other channels that achieved greater reach, thanks to its more original and viral content. This creator is known for his gameplay videos of various games such as Minecraft, GTA V or Far Cry 4, which has allowed him to achieve more than 15 billion views.

According to Net Worth Spot, Vegetta777 has managed to accumulate close to 18 million euros in profits with his channel, while SocialBlade points out that it can achieve annual profits of up to 1.7 million euros.

Willyrex

the youtuber Guillermo Díaz Ibáñez, better known as Willyrex has managed to position itself in the digital content market in Spain and the rest of the world. This creator has two channels on YouTube, but the main one was created in 2009 and since then it has managed to accumulate more than seven billion views.

His channel Thewillyrex accumulates 18.4 million subscribers, while his other channel, Willyrex, has 17 million subscribers. According to Net Worth Spot, this channel accumulates earnings of almost 2 million eurosbeing able to invoice nearly 300 thousand euros annually, according to SocialBlade.

AuronPlay

Now it is the turn of another channel that little by little has been getting its own space and it is about AuronPlay, whose real name is Raúl Álvarez Genes and is of Catalan origin. He became famous with his video “Big Brother VIP” but he is also very popular for making video reviews of other youtubers, humor sketches and funny analysis.

He has on his YouTube channel more than 29 million subscribers and accumulates more than 4 billion views. This has allowed him to accumulate earnings of almost 4 million euros and annually bills up to 400 thousand euros on YouTube.

the little rats

We continue with another popular channel that bears the name Las Ratitas, is about two sisters, Claudia and Gisele, who love to play and share adventures. They have been on YouTube since 2015 and since then have managed to amass over 25 million subscribers to their channel, in addition to nearly 10 billion views on their content.

At their young age, these little ones have managed to accumulate annual earnings of up to 1.2 million euros, according to SocialBlade.

iTownGamePlay *Horror&Fun*

Now it is the turn for “the channel to be happy” iTownGamePlay. Here you find a lot of what can already be seen on other channels, but it is still quite popular. It is about a very young youtuber testing video games, making memes and talking about music.

Behind this canal is Álvaro Herreros Martínez, a young Spaniard who has managed to accumulate almost 15 million subscribersin addition to getting 5 billion views on his videos.

All of this has gradually translated into money, since 2012, which was the year he launched his channel. manage to get annual earnings of 800 thousand eurosbut according to Net Worth Spot, he has managed to accumulate more than 4 million euros in profit.

invictor

Now it is the turn of a rather particular profile and it is about Invictor, channel owned by Víctor Domínguez. He has more than 20 million subscribers, has more than 8 billion views, but given his growth, in a short time he has achieved more viral videos and more views, which has translated into more money for him.

According to SocialBlade, this channel has a annual earnings range up to 4.6 million euros, much more than what other channels on this list can earn. According to Net Worth Spot, this channel has managed to accumulate a fortune of 45 million euros, creating videos about Minecraft, Roblox, Free Fire, Fortnite or Golf it.

These are all Spanish youtubers that are earning the most money with his videos on the platform, from humor, video games and tricks; that have earned him millions of subscribers and euros as well.

