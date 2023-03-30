Topless, Kendall Jenner draws sighs from followers and comes up with a transparent look

Model and businesswoman Kendall Jenner appears on social networks with a revealing look and leaves Internet users crazy

This Wednesday, the 29th, the model and businesswoman Kendall Jenner (27) decided to raise the temperature of the internet! The member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan posed for a photo shoot in which she appeared in different ways, but the ones that most caught the attention of Internet users, of course, were the clicks in which the famous appears topless and with a transparent, very revealing look.

Photographed by the Ukrainian Yulia Gorbachenko, the model appeared in provocative photos. In one, she bet on a very transparent brown look, which left her breasts on display. In another, she opted for a snakeskin overcoat, leaving her leg exposed.

In a third image, Kendall appears more normal, wearing a beautiful red dress, which leaves her very thin waist well marked. In the last photo shared by the model, the one that most caught the attention of internet users, Jenner appears topless from the back, with pants that end up leaving her piggy bank on display.

The publication’s comments were flooded with praise for the sculptural beauty of the model. “She’s breathtaking”, “I don’t know what you’re thinking, but I really like her vibe”are just some of the comments that can be seen from followers in love with Kendall’s perfection.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Spotted Together Amidst Affair Rumors

In early March, amid rumors that they were dating, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny (28) and model Kendall Jenner (27) were seen leaving a restaurant together in the city of Los Angeles, California, in the United States. United. According to TMZ. According to the US gossip site, the reggaeton singer and the Kardashian-Jenner clan model were with several friends, including socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s sister. Some photographers managed to capture a moment where they exchange a hug and a kiss when saying goodbye