Tornadus Avatar Form in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

Tornadus (Avatar Form) it’s a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Tornadus (Avatar Form), what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Tornadus (Avatar Form) in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Tornadus (Avatar Form) is a Flying-type Pokémon. available at raids of Five stars from Pokemon GO. Considering its Type, the best counters possible are Electric, Ice and Rock-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB.

All Tornadus Raid Information (Avatar Form) | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least six players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Tornadus (Avatar Form) in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Tornadus (Avatar Form) in Pokémon GO

xurkitree with Spark (Quick Attack) and Spark (Charged Attack).

Zekrom with Lightning Charge (Quick Attack) and Fusion ray (Charged Attack).

Thundurus (Totem Form) with voltchange (Quick Attack) and Ray (Charged Attack).

rampardos with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Raikou with thundershock (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Tytantrum with rock thrower (Quick Attack) and meteor lightning (Charged Attack).

Mega Manectric with Lightning Fang (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Mega Aerodactyl with rock thrower (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Mega Ampharos with voltchange (Quick Attack) and Electro cannon (Charged Attack).

Dark Raikou with thundershock (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Dark Magnezone with Spark (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Dark Zapdos with thundershock (Quick Attack) and Ray (Charged Attack).

