Torrential rains cause death and widespread damage in Cuba

Several days of torrential rains in the country’s center and east have killed one person and forced thousands to be evacuated from Cuba. Officials informed about this on Saturday. There is news of heavy losses.

“The damage is considerable to homes, roads and agriculture. Rescue and evacuation of families continues,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.

The President calls on the people to be very careful, as the rain is not over yet and there is still danger. Images from Cuban media show large areas of flooding. Bridges and roads were badly damaged and rail traffic between Havana and the east of the country was disrupted.

The Cuban Meteorological Institute does not expect any improvement in the next 24 hours. Rain and thundershowers would continue over most parts of the country, especially over central and east.

