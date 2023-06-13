Torry Bowie’s cause of death known: the former Olympic champion died during childbirth

Former world and Olympic champion Torrie Bowie was barely 32 when she was found dead at her home in Winter Garden, a suburb of Orlando, US. The autopsy has now shown what caused her death: the heavily pregnant Bowie died in childbirth.

On the day of his death, police searched his home after some neighbors reported that they had not seen Bowie for several days. Authorities found his lifeless body, but the cause of death was unclear. It has now become clear in the post mortem.

According to the account, his daughter Ariana died just before his death. This happened during childbirth, and after a while Bowie died. There were multiple causes of death, including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The latter is a rare complication and can lead to stroke and epileptic seizures.

According to statistics, eclampsia is more common in black women in America. “Partly due to lack of access to health care and chronic stress, black women have a higher risk of death during childbirth,” writes bet, “It’s clearly something that still needs work.” According to the autopsy report, Bowie’s relatives and friends probably did not know that she was heavily pregnant.

Bowie was a huge athletic genius. He won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the US 4×100 m team. In the same Games she won silver and bronze in the 100 and 200 metres. A year later she won gold in the same discipline and in the 100 m singles at the World Championships in London. Growing up in Mississippi, she seemed destined for a big career in basketball, but eventually track and field became her thing.