TortillaLand 3 will not be made this year, as confirmed by Auronplay

Series starring groups of content creators are the order of the day in twitch. Every few weeks we come across a new one involving multiple streamers known on the platform. Whether video game series or events, the purple platform always has this type of content. The most famous are related to Minecraft and there are both Karmaland and TortillaLand, the Auronplay series.

The reality is that the beginning of TortillaLand is always a real success. Seeing all the content creators enjoy hours and hours bringing this type of series to the public is something very entertaining. However, in recent years these series have multiplied to the point that it could become tiresome. Auronplay himself recognizes it and for this very reason he plans to put this series to rest. That is to say, we will not have TortillaLand 3 this year.

Auronplay reveals that there will be no TortillaLand in 2023

On air, viewers asked him if this year we would experience a new edition of TortillaLand. As revealed, the important thing is to let the series rest so that it is not something that ends up tiring both the participants and the spectators. «I don’t think I’ll have a TortillaLand this year. Not for nothing, but I don’t think it does. We will probably wait until next year.“, he claimed.

Of course, this does not mean that we are not going to have any type of Minecraft series. And it is that, as he continued, it is possible that we will live Minecraft Extreme again in 2023. Being something much shorter whose duration is a maximum of two weeks, it can be interesting content that no one will have time to get bored of. His idea is that it arrives around September, so we will still have to wait a bit to enjoy it.

