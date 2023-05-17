Total War THREE KINGDOMS PC Latest Version Free Download 2020

about this game

“Total War: THREE KINGDOMS” is the first game in this collection of award-winning strategy games to reimagine the legend of early Chinese bonfires. Build and rule your nation in exciting turn-based battles. Battle and break your armies in amazing real-time clashes. “Total War: THREE KINGDOMS” unites the two to redefine the protagonist’s legendary history.

Welcome to a new era of legendary strife.

Jiangshan is like the picture, but the prince of these princes is called the king. We need new people to rule the planet and change the world. Rule the world, found a new dynasty, and build the foundations of the ancient world.

Operating system: Windows 7 64 bit

Processor: i7-8550U 1.80GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

DirectX version: 11

Storage: 60 GB of free space required

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.