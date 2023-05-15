Total War THREE KINGDOMS PC Version Free Download Full Game 2020
about this game
“Total War: THREE KINGDOMS” is the first game in this award-winning strategy game series to reimagine the legend of early Chinese bonfires. Build and rule your nation in exciting turn-based battles. Fight battlegrounds and break armies in amazing real battles. “Total War: THREE KINGDOMS” redefines this hero’s legendary history by uniting both.
Welcome to a new era of combat.
Jiangshan is like the picture, but the prince of the prince is called the king. There is a demand for individuals to change the world and rule the planet. You have to build a foundation for the world, establish a new dynasty and rule the world.
- Operating system: Windows 7 64 bit
- Processor: i7-8550U 1.80GHz
- Memory: 6GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
- DirectX version: 11
- Storage: 60 GB of free space required
Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.
Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.
Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.
Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.