Tour of Switzerland participant list: 86th edition is about to return for Evenpol and Van Aert

The 86th edition of the Tour de Suisse (WorldTour) will begin on Sunday. It’s all about the return of Remko Evenpoel (Soudal–Quick Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma). But who’s still running it? Find it here!

michel verheerstraeten

INEOS GRENADIERS (WT)

1 Pidcock Thomas

2 Narvaez Jhonatan

3 KWIATKOWSKI Michael

4 Hyduk Kim

5 Sheffield Magnus

6 Swift Connor

7 tulet ben

AG2R Citroën Team (WT)

11 Cheek Felix

12 Cherrelle Michael

13 DEWULF STAN

14 Berthet Clement

15 Haninen Jakko

16 Shar Michael

17 Venturini Clement

Alpesin-Dessinink (WT)

21 Upvan Ghat*-

22 Dillier Sylvan

23 google michael

24 Herman Quinton

25 Krag Anderson Soren

26 Mayurise Zandro

27 Sabragali Christian

Astana Kazakhstan Team (WT)

31 Lutsenko Alexey

32 Basso Leonardo

33 Feline Fabio

34 Battistella Samuel

35 Pronsky Vadim

36 Teja Harold

37 Velasco Simone

Bahrain – Victorious (WT)

41 madder gino

42 Bilbao Pelo

43 Macyjuk Philip

44 ARNDT NICHIAS

45 Miholjevic Franc

46 Price Pagerson Johan

47 Tiberi Antonio

Bora – Hansgrohe (WT)

51 Higuita Sergio

52 Haller Marco

53 Fabbro Mateo

54 coach jonas

55 Meas Jordi

56 Schachmann Maximilian

57 pants cyan out

Cofidis (WT)

61 Izagirre Ion

62 Coquard Brian

63 History Simon

64 Allegert Pete

65 Lastra Jonathan

66 Renard Alexis

67 Rochas Remy

EF Education-EasyPost (WT)

71 Powless Nielsen

72 Bisegaer Stephen

73 Honoring Mikael Frohlich

74 Rutash Jonas

75 Scully Tom

76 Uran Rigoberto

77 Vanden Berg Julius

Groupama – FDJ (WT)

81 Demare Arnaud

82 Kung Stephen

83 Gregory Romain

84 Pacher Quentin

85 Scottson Mile

86 Storer Michael

87 Watson Samuel

Intermarche – Circus – Venti (WT)

91 Summer Regulations

92 Costa Molt

93 puter dries up

94 Calmagen Lillian

95 Petit Adrien

96 Smith Dion

97 Tunis Mike

Jumbo Wisma (WT)

AERT WAT to 101

102 Dennis Rohan

103 gsync robert

104 Kelderman Wilco

105 Uncle Sam

106 construction man koen

107 Van Dyke Mick

Movistar Team (WT)

111 Aranburu Alex

112 Mass. Louis

113 Garcia Cortina Ivan

114 Izagirre Gorka

115 Norsgard Mathias

116 Lazcano Oyer

117 Serrano Gonzalo

Soudal – Quick Step (WT)

121 Evenepole Remco

122 Cattaneo Mattia

123 Asgreen Casper

124 Knox James

125 Marlier Tim

126 SCMID Mauro

127 Van Lerberghe Bert

Team Arkia Samsik (WT)

131 Mozzato Luca

132 costio even

133 Le Bere Mathis

134 Lowell Matisse

135 Maclay Daniels

136 Barre Louis

137 far alessandro

Team DSM (WT)

141 Bardet Romaine

142 Bittner Powell

143 Dinham Matthews

144 Flynn Sr

145 Hamilton Chris

146 Meyerhofer Marius

147 Amazing Kevin

Team Jayco AlUla (WT)

151 Sobrero Mateo

152 Berhe Vale Hagos

153 joules-jensen christopher

154 month January

155 O’Brien Kelland

156 Scottson Callum

157 Engelhardt Felix

Trek – Segafredo (WT)

161 Skjelmos Mattias

162 Bernard Julian

163 Gallopin’ Tony

164 Baroncini Filippo

165 Mosca Jacopo

166 Simmons Quinn

167 Thunes Edward

UAE Team Emirates (WT)

171 Ayuso Juan

172 Bax Sjoerd

173 Bennett George

174 covi alessandro

175 Fischer-Black Fin

176 Hershey Mark

177 Vin Jai

Israel – Premier Tech (PRT)

181 Fuglsang Jacob

182 Hollenstein Reto

183 Haule Hugo

184 Impey Daryl

185 Nilands Crist

186 Schultz Nick

dialing 187 tunes

Lotto Dusty (PRT)

191 Kron Andreas

192 Executive Cedric

193 Unicorn Pascal

194 admitz john

195 Monique Sylvain

196 Schwarzman Michael

197 Van Eetvelt Lennert

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (PRT)

201 Brambilla Gianluca

202 Calzoni Walter

203 Donovan Mark

204 Hagen Carl Friedrich

205 Howson Damien

206 Ludwigsson Tobias

207 Zhukovsky Nicholas

Total Energy (PRT)

211 Sagan Peter

212 CABOT JEREMY

213 Ferran Valentin

214 Manzin Lorenzo

215 Oss Daniels

216 Orcelin Paul

217 Bodnar Maciej

Tudor Pro Cycling Team (PRT)

221 Reichenbach Sebastian

222 Erickson Jacob

223 Camp Alexander

224 Cluckers Arthur

225 Thalmann Roland

226 Super Joel

227 Vizard Yanis

