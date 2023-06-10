Tour of Switzerland participant list: 86th edition is about to return for Evenpol and Van Aert

The 86th edition of the Tour de Suisse (WorldTour) will begin on Sunday. It’s all about the return of Remko Evenpoel (Soudal–Quick Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma). But who’s still running it? Find it here!
INEOS GRENADIERS (WT)
1 Pidcock Thomas
2 Narvaez Jhonatan
3 KWIATKOWSKI Michael
4 Hyduk Kim
5 Sheffield Magnus
6 Swift Connor
7 tulet ben
AG2R Citroën Team (WT)
11 Cheek Felix
12 Cherrelle Michael
13 DEWULF STAN
14 Berthet Clement
15 Haninen Jakko
16 Shar Michael
17 Venturini Clement
Alpesin-Dessinink (WT)
21 Upvan Ghat*-
22 Dillier Sylvan
23 google michael
24 Herman Quinton
25 Krag Anderson Soren
26 Mayurise Zandro
27 Sabragali Christian
Astana Kazakhstan Team (WT)
31 Lutsenko Alexey
32 Basso Leonardo
33 Feline Fabio
34 Battistella Samuel
35 Pronsky Vadim
36 Teja Harold
37 Velasco Simone
Bahrain – Victorious (WT)
41 madder gino
42 Bilbao Pelo
43 Macyjuk Philip
44 ARNDT NICHIAS
45 Miholjevic Franc
46 Price Pagerson Johan
47 Tiberi Antonio
Bora – Hansgrohe (WT)
51 Higuita Sergio
52 Haller Marco
53 Fabbro Mateo
54 coach jonas
55 Meas Jordi
56 Schachmann Maximilian
57 pants cyan out
Cofidis (WT)
61 Izagirre Ion
62 Coquard Brian
63 History Simon
64 Allegert Pete
65 Lastra Jonathan
66 Renard Alexis
67 Rochas Remy
EF Education-EasyPost (WT)
71 Powless Nielsen
72 Bisegaer Stephen
73 Honoring Mikael Frohlich
74 Rutash Jonas
75 Scully Tom
76 Uran Rigoberto
77 Vanden Berg Julius
Groupama – FDJ (WT)
81 Demare Arnaud
82 Kung Stephen
83 Gregory Romain
84 Pacher Quentin
85 Scottson Mile
86 Storer Michael
87 Watson Samuel
Intermarche – Circus – Venti (WT)
91 Summer Regulations
92 Costa Molt
93 puter dries up
94 Calmagen Lillian
95 Petit Adrien
96 Smith Dion
97 Tunis Mike
Jumbo Wisma (WT)
AERT WAT to 101
102 Dennis Rohan
103 gsync robert
104 Kelderman Wilco
105 Uncle Sam
106 construction man koen
107 Van Dyke Mick
Movistar Team (WT)
111 Aranburu Alex
112 Mass. Louis
113 Garcia Cortina Ivan
114 Izagirre Gorka
115 Norsgard Mathias
116 Lazcano Oyer
117 Serrano Gonzalo
Soudal – Quick Step (WT)
121 Evenepole Remco
122 Cattaneo Mattia
123 Asgreen Casper
124 Knox James
125 Marlier Tim
126 SCMID Mauro
127 Van Lerberghe Bert
Team Arkia Samsik (WT)
131 Mozzato Luca
132 costio even
133 Le Bere Mathis
134 Lowell Matisse
135 Maclay Daniels
136 Barre Louis
137 far alessandro
Team DSM (WT)
141 Bardet Romaine
142 Bittner Powell
143 Dinham Matthews
144 Flynn Sr
145 Hamilton Chris
146 Meyerhofer Marius
147 Amazing Kevin
Team Jayco AlUla (WT)
151 Sobrero Mateo
152 Berhe Vale Hagos
153 joules-jensen christopher
154 month January
155 O’Brien Kelland
156 Scottson Callum
157 Engelhardt Felix
Trek – Segafredo (WT)
161 Skjelmos Mattias
162 Bernard Julian
163 Gallopin’ Tony
164 Baroncini Filippo
165 Mosca Jacopo
166 Simmons Quinn
167 Thunes Edward
UAE Team Emirates (WT)
171 Ayuso Juan
172 Bax Sjoerd
173 Bennett George
174 covi alessandro
175 Fischer-Black Fin
176 Hershey Mark
177 Vin Jai
Israel – Premier Tech (PRT)
181 Fuglsang Jacob
182 Hollenstein Reto
183 Haule Hugo
184 Impey Daryl
185 Nilands Crist
186 Schultz Nick
dialing 187 tunes
Lotto Dusty (PRT)
191 Kron Andreas
192 Executive Cedric
193 Unicorn Pascal
194 admitz john
195 Monique Sylvain
196 Schwarzman Michael
197 Van Eetvelt Lennert
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (PRT)
201 Brambilla Gianluca
202 Calzoni Walter
203 Donovan Mark
204 Hagen Carl Friedrich
205 Howson Damien
206 Ludwigsson Tobias
207 Zhukovsky Nicholas
Total Energy (PRT)
211 Sagan Peter
212 CABOT JEREMY
213 Ferran Valentin
214 Manzin Lorenzo
215 Oss Daniels
216 Orcelin Paul
217 Bodnar Maciej
Tudor Pro Cycling Team (PRT)
221 Reichenbach Sebastian
222 Erickson Jacob
223 Camp Alexander
224 Cluckers Arthur
225 Thalmann Roland
226 Super Joel
227 Vizard Yanis
