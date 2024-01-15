Tour Package Offer from Cuba to Margarita Island: For $800!

Margarita Island, in Venezuela, has become a highly sought-after option for Cubans who are dedicated to shopping and business tourism. So-called “mules” resort to these tourist package offers, which include visas, hotel accommodation, transportation to shops, etc., sometimes at a price they can afford.

This week, the Caribbean and Latin travel agency launched its packages, which start at more than $800 per person for a three-day stay in a three-star hotel in this Venezuelan tourist destination. What benefits are included in the price?

According to the information stated on their network, flights depart from Havana (Tuesday and Friday). From Santiago de Cuba (Friday)

Package Included. Round trip air ticket. Airport tax. Accommodation in the MAP plan (breakfast and dinner) in Tibis and Venetur Margarita hotels or TI plan (all inclusive) in Margarita Village and Venetur Margarita hotels will be chosen by the client.

It also includes cross country transportation from the airport to selected hotels on Isla Margarita Rt. The ticket includes: 2 suitcases of 23 kg each and 5 kg hand luggage. Daily transfers to purchasing centers and management of tourist visas at the Venezuelan Consulate in Cuba.

Tour package offers from Cuba to Margarita Island

According to the agency, these documents are required by an interested party to reserve a tourist package to Margarita Island. Valid passport, visa application form, printed visa-type photo (1) and 400*600 digital photo (1). To communicate with the agency that offers these package options to Margarita from Cuba you must write to +1 (876) 843 1413 or by WhatsApp to info@caribbeanlatntravel.com.

The following are some package offers for Cubans for margaritas in Venezuela:



