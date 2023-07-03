Touring European roads don’t expect hectic getaways during the holidays

Touring doesn’t expect much traffic on European roads this upcoming weekend, despite the start of the summer holidays and the construction holiday. In Belgium, downpours will be particularly felt on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. There is no possibility of any problem in traveling on Sunday.

The summer holidays for Dutch language education in Belgium started last weekend. On July 8, French-speaking schools will follow suit, as will the construction sector in some provinces. “It won’t be a very busy departure weekend just yet,” predicts Touring.

Because schools in the central Netherlands close on the same weekend, the start of the project will probably be very busy with small traffic jams towards the coast and the Ardennes. Touring is also expected to be crowded on Friday in the Brussels Ring Road and Antwerp area.

Although the summer holidays officially start in France on July 8, no busy traffic weekends are expected there either. Departures only on Fridays in the Paris area and on Saturdays in Normandy-Brittany will be greatly hampered by traffic jams. There will be minor traffic jams here and there in the south. No problem is expected on Sunday.

In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, smaller traffic jams are also emerging in the south. Unlike the rest of Western Europe, Spain and Italy are preparing for Sunday’s rush. Saturdays are the toughest, especially on busy holiday routes.

Touring offers online crowd calendars for European destinations. For more information, vacationers can call 02/286 33 84 or consult a touring route planner.