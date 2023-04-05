Tourism and Cinema Support Fund opens first phase of 2023 applications | Cultural Policy

The Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA) opens this Wednesday, at 2 pm, the first phase of applications for the Support Fund for Tourism and Cinema (FATC), which will have, at this first moment, a total amount of eight million of euros. It is already possible to fill in the necessary requirements since March 30.

This year, the FATC has a total allocation of 14 million euros, two million more than in 2022. Last year, the FATC had to be reinforced with 10.9 million euros, to finance the 28 productions that had been left behind. outside that funding mechanism. The fund’s initial amount for 2022 ran out in May, given the high demand for that incentive.

On Monday night, the Government published an ordinance in Republic Diary to change the “rules for the application of the incentive regime for cinematographic and audiovisual production under the FATC”. The ordinance was signed by the Minister of Culture, Pedro Adão e Silva, by the Secretary of State for Finance, João Carvalho Mendes, and by the Secretary of State for Tourism, Nuno Fazenda.

“We intend to review the rules for applying for the incentive, so that it is possible to submit applications more than once a year. For 2023, the first application period opens in April, with rules similar to those practiced in previous years, with an additional assessment of eligible expenses incurred in low-density territories. The second moment of applications will open in the last quarter of 2023, with new rules, after reflection by the governmental areas involved”, can be read in the document.







Among the productions contemplated in 2022 by the fund — totaling 23 million euros after the reinforcement — was the film Fast and Furious 10by Louis Leterrier and with Vin Diesel in the lead role, the film heart of stoneby Tom Harper, with Gal Gadot, and the series Codex 632, Sunset It is Santiagotold Lusa an official source from the Ministry of Culture.

According to a study commissioned by the Government on the incentive, released in March, the cash rebate supported 168 cinema and audiovisual projects, with a total investment of 238.1 million euros, of which 128.7 million euros were foreign investment. The total amount of incentive was 64.3 million euros, says the study.

The FATC was created in 2018, with a duration of five years.

In order to obtain tax incentives, producers have to make a minimum expenditure in Portugal of between 250,000 euros and 500,000 euros, depending on the projects to be shot in the national territory or depending on the participation of Portuguese professionals in different areas of production.

The general fee applicable to eligible expenses to access the cash rebate is 25%, which can be increased to 30%, according to the legislation.

PÚBLICO reported last Friday that there are Portuguese producers awaiting late payments from the FATC since the end of 2022. “These are contracts that are executed, signed and that are not being fulfilled”, said Filipa Reis, from Uma Pedra Sapato, one of the entities in this situation. PÚBLICO questioned Turismo de Portugal (manager of the support fund) and ICA on the subject and only ICA obtained a response, with the institute saying that “payments under the FATC to producers in conditions of receiving are being made ”.