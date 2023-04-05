Tourism and Cinema Support Fund opens first phase of 2023 applications | Cultural Policy

The Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA) opens this Wednesday, at 2 pm, the first phase of applications for the Support Fund for Tourism and Cinema (FATC), which will have, at this first moment, a total amount of eight million of euros. It is already possible to fill in the necessary requirements since March 30.

