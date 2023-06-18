Tourist parking supermarket catches fire (MOL)

A mobile home caught fire on Saturday morning in the parking lot of a supermarket on the Kruijswein in Møll. Shop staff extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher.

A couple in Mole experienced the shock of their lives on Saturday morning when their mobile home caught fire. At the time, the couple were shopping at the Alma-Carrefour Market on Kruisven.

“We had just set out on a trip to the Ardennes and quickly went to stock up on some provisions,” he says. “All of a sudden we were called into the store that our mobile home was on fire. Other customers saw flames coming out of the back. Store employees went out with three fire engines to douse the fire. They were successful, as the fire was extinguished before the fire brigade arrived.”

The suspected cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit in the refrigerator. , © Tommy Mays

The fire department reached the spot and conducted a thorough investigation of the vehicle. Thanks to rapid intervention, damage was limited to the area where the fire broke out.

short circuit

The suspected cause is a short circuit in the camper’s refrigerator. The refrigerator’s drive is damaged, as is the camper’s rear window. The vehicle itself was otherwise displeased.

Mobile home owners say, “Of course it hurt our vacation, but it could have ended up worse.” “For the same money, if we were somewhere on the highway or in the Ardennes there would be a fire. Or in Germany, where we wanted to continue later. So we are lucky that this happened early in our journey and we got help right away. We are very grateful to the people of the store. , (MTO)