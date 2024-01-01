Toyota and GM tell owners of 61,000 cars not to drive them due to dangerous airbag malfunction

Toyota and General Motors urge owners of nearly 61,000 older model cars Corolla, Matrix, Rav4 and Pontiac Vibe Stop driving them as there is a risk of their Takata airbags rupturing and falling into pieces.

Monday’s immediate warning covers certain 2003 and 2004 Corolla and Matrix hatchbacks, as well as 2004 and 2005 RAV4 pickups. It also includes approximately 11,000 2003 and 2004 Pontiac Vibe vehicles, which are basically the same as the Matrix. And were created in the same. California plant. Most of the cars are located in the United States.

“If the airbag deploys, it is more likely Explode a portion of the interior and throw sharp metal fragmentsThat could result in serious injury or death to the driver or passengers, Toyota said in a statement.

The RAV4 trucks included in the recall have Takata airbags on the driver’s side, while Corolla and Matrix models have them on the passenger side.

Another recall also hits the Corolla and Matrix due to airbag issues Can be deployed without any accidentsE, indicated the company.

How should I get my car inspected?

Both automakers said owners should contact them Instead of taking your vehicles for repair to a local agency, Agencies will offer options, such as in-home repairs, taking the vehicle to a dealership, or picking up the car and delivering it later.

Owners can also visit nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their car is among those affected.

Takata used nitrate Ammonium – a volatile substance – To create a small explosion to inflate the bags during a crash. But chemical propellants can degrade over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity. Can explode with too much force and destroy metal containers by throwing fragmentsS.

He has been dead since May 2009 At least 26 people died in the United States due to Takata inflators, and at least 30 around the world, including victims in Malaysia and Australia. Apart from this, about 400 people have been injured. Japanese company Takata went bankrupt due to airbag burst.