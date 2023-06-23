Track and Trace: Pim Mulders

Nothing is more personal than music. One look at the record cabinet and you’ll know who’s who. Music flows in the veins of the AMP.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company team. So how can you get to know us better than taking a look at our digital record cabinet?

In this thirteenth edition we talk to Pim Mulders, music producer and supervisor at AMP.Amsterdam. His co-workers call him the only rock star in the office, but this makes him a little uncomfortable. In addition to his life as a guitarist with The Dirty Daddies, he equally enjoys exploring different musical styles. His guilty pleasure: Christmas music.

Track and Trace: A series about the love of music.

“Yeah. As a kid, I was totally infatuated with it. I really screwed up those albums. Super quality music, so different from what I already knew. Of course I wanted to learn to play it too. Despite my requests, my keyboard teacher came along with Britney Spears. That was the beginning of my rebellion. Years later I learned, thanks to my mother’s Fiat Uno, which had the Backstreet Boys’ greatest hits cassette deck stashed in it, that way How rock-solid is K’s pop music put together. I even went to a Backstreet Boys concert once.