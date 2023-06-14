Trade unions win battle against Delhauz in court, but struggle remains deadlocked: “the decision is an important precedent” (Ghent)

The conflict between Delhiites and the unions has been going on for months. Management wants to leave 128 stores to independent operators, but the employees don’t like it. According to the unions, 280 jobs will be at risk, and they fear for pay and working conditions.

For weeks, union militants occupied supermarkets and depots, forcing them to remain closed. Delhaize then went to the courts throughout Belgium to ban these blockades with ex parte petitions. In which she eventually succeeded.

legal victory

Following a decision by the Court of First Instance in Brussels in early May, such blockades were banned on Belgian territory. A few weeks earlier, the court in Ghent had also honored the petition ex parte for that judicial district.

The unions did not accept this and lodged third party protests in Ghent and other cities. There was an uproar for hours on this issue on Friday. successfully. The judge agreed with the unions and declared the petition inadmissible. He also won the issue in Walloon Brabant. (read more below photo)

Trade unions ACV and BBTK continue their legal battle against Delhaize in Ghent court on Friday , © FVV

The unions indicated that Delhi misused the process. “There was no question of urgency, the strike had been going on for months,” came the voice. The judge followed this reasoning. “In his rulings he spoke of economic losses from strikes, but this was not well founded.”

With the verdict, the unions won their battle. “Morally, it is a victory and it strengthens us to continue,” says Katrin DeGrisse of BBTK. Similar proceedings are going on in other courts as well. We hope that the judges there will also agree with us from this decision.

the social struggle continues

As important as this legal victory is for the unions, the social struggle remains deadlocked. There was no breakthrough in a reconciliation meeting this week. We look forward to a new consultation at the end of June. “But for now, Delhaize’s attitude remains steadfast.”

Due to this decision, the union cannot take any new large-scale action for the time being. For this, the process in Brussels, where he had previously decided to ban blockades on Belgian territory, still hangs over his head. No petition date has been announced for this yet.

But the associations are clear. “This decision guarantees the right to strike and the right to collective action,” DeGrisse says. “An important precedent. We reiterate our call: no one benefits from this struggle continuing. We want to sit constructively with Delhaz.

