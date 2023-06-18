Traffic chaos around Varcher boutique spoils the fun of the festival

Due to heavy traffic jams, festival-goers have to wait a long time to reach the parking lot for the Werchter Boutique on Saturday. Even British pop star Ellie Goulding was stuck in traffic. The festival apologizes for the long wait.

,We apologize for the delay and are trying our best to move things as soon as possibleAleI ,We apologize for the delay and are doing our best to do everything as soon as possible., In the late afternoon, Werchter Boutique, the organization of the festival, sent out the above tweet.

festival organization confirmed Standard That British pop star Ellie Goulding was stuck in a traffic jam. “She was still on time for her performance,” it seems. Goulding was to play on the grass at 5.35 pm. It is not clear whether Goulding was accompanied by a police escort to take her to pasture in time.

During the afternoon, the organization had already sent out two tweets indicating that some car parks were already full. The organization calls on everyone to leave the car in Leuven at parking P1 on the Martelrenlan and take the bus from there. Because there was a traffic jam for hours around the festival. On social media, many people complained that they were at risk of a lack of performance.

2 hours and counting in a bad traffic jam for Werchter Boutique and still manage to miss Goldband???? — Anneke (@anneke2650) June 17, 2023

On VRT NWS, a VRT journalist testified that she left Kortrijk at 12:30 pm, expecting to arrive at the car park in Hive around 2 pm. She finally reached that parking lot at 6 pm. Indicator boards are very bad. If you ask the staff for information, they will send you in the wrong direction,’ says the VRT journalist.

‘Festival-goers arrive at the same time’, Werchter Boutique’s outfit responds last news, ‘This is the first year that visitors had to buy their parking tickets in advance. These tickets contain the codes for the different car parks. It is intended that everyone carefully follow the instructions on their ticket. However, some people did not read it properly and started looking for their own way. Headliner Pink will perform at 22:00.

Hope the organization learns from its mistakes soon. Because Tondaag is at the same place where TW Classic is. Triggerfinger slices the ball, but superstar Bruce Springsteen comes off. In addition, world star Harry Styles will visit Werchter Meadow next week. And that usually gets a crowd of people on their feet.