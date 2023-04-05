Trailer for the new Spider-Verse confirms connection to Spider-Man: No Return Home

Fans are freaking out over the big reference to the events of Never Going Home in the Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse trailer!

The unprecedented preview released this morning came to highlight a little of the plot, although they still keep many things secret, such as the threat of the villain Mancha.

But that’s okay, because there’s more time left for something else that promises to steal the show: Spider-Man 2099, voiced by actor Oscar Isaac!

Futuristic Spidey will clash with Miles Morales and possibly many other versions of the hero. But while we wait to see what’s next, here’s a big reference in the trailer.

Since in a conversation with Miles, Miguel directly quotes the events of Spider-Man: Never Go Homethe live-action film that reunited Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

In the trailer, Miguel mentions the “mess caused by Doctor Strange and the nerdy kid”. Connecting the animated film with the live-action film, as well as placing everything as part of the same Multiverse!

Which leads us to believe that the events of the MCU film and Doctor Strange’s spell directly impact the events of Sony’s new animation.

Simply EPIC! It is worth remembering that the connections should not stop there, since rumors point to the participation of Tom Holland, or even Tobey and Andrew, in this new Spider-Verse.

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new film will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the film at CCXP Worlds 2021. You can watch this preview CLICKING HERE!

In the cast we have around Shameik Moore (Miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), jake johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first confirmed new names was Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller It is Phil Lordand is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2023.

