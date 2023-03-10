Trailer of Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2 Mega with all the news and the battle pass

Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 ended last morning, and since the last few hours Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 has been advancing the first details and information about the news that we will find in the battle royale. Now it adds up the cinematographic trailer of Fortnite season 2 chapter 4, which advances more details.

This trailer has confirmed the presence of Eren Yeager and the Attack on Titan crossover, an approach more oriented to the “Akira” style, with motorcycles and a city full of neon or a kind of rails through which we can slide.

All this and much more you can see in the first trailer for Fortnite Mega, which is just below these lines. The second, the gameplay trailer, is expected to drop around 10am local time.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 MEGA Trailer

This first trailer for Fortnite Mega also gives a first look at what the new map will be, more urban than in previous games… although it remains to be seen if it will be just one area or the entire map.

We do not know if the game will roll out the transition from season 1 to season a little more. fortnite season 2with some additional cinematics when starting the game for the first time.

Fortnite Mega, or how to reinvent Battle Royale

Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2 has the title Mega perhaps to reflect all the changes, and its depth, compared to the previous season, although for now the “plot” theme has not been defined too much, and perhaps it is a very abrupt change after the new beginning of chapter 4.

Fortnite Mega, chapter 4 season 2 It will be available in the next few hours, probably starting at 12:00 (local peninsular time) on all the usual platforms (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile), with an update which will be available to download from 8:00, so be patient

What will be next in Fortnite? For now there is nothing confirmed, but given the style, it would not be entirely strange, to see some kind of additional nod to Akira..