“Trails & Tales” Revealed as the Name of Minecraft Update 1.20

The next big update for Minecraft, known up to now simply as update 1.20, is almost here, and today we’re excited to reveal some of the latest details about this highly anticipated new chapter, including the name of the update:

As revealed in today’s Minecraft Monthly, update 1.20 will be known as the “update.”Trails & Tales”. This update is all about self-expression through representation, storytelling, and world-building.

Minecraft developer Mojang began revealing features coming to “Trails & Tales” during Minecraft Live 2022, and continued to reveal more throughout the first few months of 2023. With the recent reveal of the fan-favorite cherry blossom biome, fans, the feature set of this update is now complete:

Camels: The friendly new camel is found in desert villages and can be ridden by not one, but TWO players at the same time. Also, they are very fast and riders are safe from hostile attacks while mounted on their humps, making camels perfect for long treks across the world.

The friendly new camel is found in desert villages and can be ridden by not one, but TWO players at the same time. Also, they are very fast and riders are safe from hostile attacks while mounted on their humps, making camels perfect for long treks across the world. The bamboo wood set: Like other types of wood, you can make slabs and stairs, but bamboo also gives you perfect mosaic blocks for flooring and creating a beautiful raft.

Like other types of wood, you can make slabs and stairs, but bamboo also gives you perfect mosaic blocks for flooring and creating a beautiful raft. Chiseled Shelves: Do you have many books and need a place to display them? You can build your own bookshelf that allows you to store books so you can keep all your stories safe and sound.

Do you have many books and need a place to display them? You can build your own bookshelf that allows you to store books so you can keep all your stories safe and sound. hanging signs : Hanging signs can be made from any type of wood and placed in any number of ways, along with custom text to add a special touch to your bases and buildings. Place them under or next to the blocks for the finishing touch.

: Hanging signs can be made from any type of wood and placed in any number of ways, along with custom text to add a special touch to your bases and buildings. Place them under or next to the blocks for the finishing touch. Armor Ornaments: You can customize your armor with the new armor decorations! Armor ornaments come in multiple patterns that you can find in the form of blacksmith templates hidden throughout the world of Minecraft.

You can customize your armor with the new armor decorations! Armor ornaments come in multiple patterns that you can find in the form of blacksmith templates hidden throughout the world of Minecraft. New mob head functionality: This update also adds a new mob head for players to collect: the piglin head! Players can use or empower it with redstone, making the ears move. Additionally, monster heads placed on note blocks will now play the sound effects of the corresponding monster.

This update also adds a new mob head for players to collect: the piglin head! Players can use or empower it with redstone, making the ears move. Additionally, monster heads placed on note blocks will now play the sound effects of the corresponding monster. Archeology: The new archeology system has several components, and introduces a new crafting tool (the paintbrush) and new blocks (suspicious sand and decorative vessels), as well as changes to desert temples and wells.

The new archeology system has several components, and introduces a new crafting tool (the paintbrush) and new blocks (suspicious sand and decorative vessels), as well as changes to desert temples and wells. The Sniffer: The sniffer is an ancient creature, found in eggs dug up from suspicious sand. They hatch baby snifflets that, once grown, can help you forage for seeds of ancient plants like the torch flower, which can add a bit of prehistoric flair to your world.

The sniffer is an ancient creature, found in eggs dug up from suspicious sand. They hatch baby snifflets that, once grown, can help you forage for seeds of ancient plants like the torch flower, which can add a bit of prehistoric flair to your world. Cherry Blossom Biome and Wood Set: Are you ready for Minecraft 1.20 to bring a rare, and especially PINK, biome to the Overworld? The beautiful cherry blossom biome is filled with cherry blossom trees that bring a unique look to the horizon. In addition, you will be able to find cherry tree saplings to plant wherever you want.

You can read more about the “Trails & Tales” update on Minecraft.net. Many of these features are already available to try and test in snapshots, betas, and previews across various versions of Minecraft. Please send your thoughts to the Minecraft 1.20 feedback site and report any bugs you find at bugs.mojang.com.