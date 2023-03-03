“Trails & Tales”: this will be the new Minecraft update

The next big update for Minecraft, “Trails & Tales”, is almost here. It aims for self-expression through representation, storytelling, and world-building.

Mojang, developer of Minecraft began to reveal characteristics that will come to “Trails & Tales” during Minecraft Live 2022, and continued to reveal more news during the first months of 2023.

With the recent reveal of the fan-favorite cherry blossom biome, this update’s feature set is now complete:

Camels: The friendly new camel is found in desert villages and can be ridden by not one, but TWO players at the same time. In addition, they are very fast and riders are safe from hostile attacks while mounted on their humps, making camels perfect for long treks across the world.

The bamboo wood set: Like other types of wood, it can be used to make slabs and stairs, but bamboo also offers perfect mosaic blocks for flooring and to create a beautiful raft.

chiselled shelves: Do you have many books and need a place to display them? You can build your own bookshelf that allows you to store books so you can keep all your stories safe and sound.

hanging signs : Hanging signs can be made from any type of wood and placed in any number of ways, along with custom text to add a special touch to bases and buildings. To do this, they are placed under or next to the blocks to give them the final touch.

Armor Ornaments: Armor can now be customized with new armor decorations! Armor ornaments come in multiple patterns that can be found in the form of blacksmith templates hidden throughout the world of Minecraft.

New mob head functionality: This update also adds a new mob head for players to collect: the piglin head! Players can use or empower it with redstone, making the ears move. Additionally, monster heads placed on note blocks will now play the sound effects of the corresponding monster.

Archaeologist: The new archeology system has several components, and introduces a new crafting tool (the paintbrush) and new blocks (suspicious sand and decorative vessels), as well as changes to desert temples and wells.

The Sniffer: The sniffer is an ancient creature, found in eggs dug up from suspicious sand. They hatch baby "snifflets" that, once grown, can help players scavenge for seeds of ancient plants like the torch flower, which can add a bit of prehistoric flair to the world.

Cherry Blossom Biome and Wood Set: The beautiful cherry blossom biome is filled with cherry blossom trees that add a unique look to the horizon. In addition, saplings of cherry trees can be found for planting.

There is more information about the “Trails & Tales” update on Minecraft.net. Many of these features are already available for testing in snapshots, betas, and previews in various versions of Minecraft.