Train electronic athletes

It is estimated that various institutions have distributed more than 15 million dollars in scholarships for these players.





Having the ability to play FIFA, League of Legends, Free Fire, Rocket League, Valorant, Super Smash Bros, Fortnite, among other video games, can open the doors to ensure a first-rate university education.

eSports or electronic sports, in which people develop competitive abilities by using certain video games, is causing universities to adjust their offer to train cyber-athletes who combine this activity with their classes.

Thus, this new generation of electronic athletes will soon be accessing benefits similar to those offered to members of traditional sports teams. Perhaps the most visible of these is the forthcoming access to attractive educational scholarships at different Mexican universities.

In addition, several higher education institutions are already opening game arenas and arenas with latest-generation computer equipment and consoles that support the level of computer processing of the most demanding games. The above to become “seedbeds” of athletes.

GLOBAL TREND

In general, the popularity of esports has gained ground in countries like the United States, and several in Europe and Asia. For example, the “League of Legends” video game championship, in 2022, broke its own record for concurrent viewers, reaching more than five million worldwide.

For American universities, electronic sports are the future. It is said that a considerable number of these already offer scholarships specifically designed for gamers who are experts in eSports competitions.