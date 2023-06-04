Train failure disrupts Dutch musician Harry Styles’ work



If you've been to Amsterdam today, you've felt it: Harry Mania. Harry Styles will be at the Johan Cruz Arena for the next three nights with fans waiting in line for hours to enter the stadium. However, there was a hitch for concert-goers this afternoon: a major train failure around Amsterdam Centraal.











Video: Train failure puts Dutch concert-goers at work Harry Styles

