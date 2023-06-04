Train traffic around Amsterdam flat again, fault returns

ProRail is experiencing a system failure at a traffic control checkpoint tonight, resulting in no trains to and from Central Station. The fault was rectified for some time at 8 pm, but once again around 9 pm, the operation of all trains came to a standstill.

Photo: Inter Visual Studio / Lorenzo Dirksen

A ProRail spokesman said, “We’re back to before. We’ve done all kinds of resets and everything seemed stable, but the fault has returned. That’s because we don’t know exactly What is the reason.”

There is currently no train traffic to and from Amsterdam and it is not yet known when the fault will be resolved definitively. ProRail cannot guarantee that a fault will be resolved today.

stationary trains

Several passengers announced on Twitter earlier in the evening that they have been on stationary trains for a long time. A ProRail spokesman said it was not known exactly how the fault happened. Nearby stations such as Wiesp and Haarlem are also affected by the outage.

Prorail is investigating the cause of the fault. A spokesperson explained, “Our staff can no longer use the existing systems. There is so much train traffic in the Amsterdam area that we really need those systems to operate our trains safely.”

A Dutch Railways spokesperson says that “It is extremely annoying that our passengers will have to deal with this tonight. The forecast has now been set at 10:30 pm. For now, we assume that the fault will be resolved today and We will not.” Replacement transport is needed to deploy.”