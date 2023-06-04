Train traffic around Amsterdam Flat just before Harry Styles concert

Dutch Railways reported a system fault at around 5.15 pm. Although the carrier’s site states the problem will last until approximately 7.30 p.m. ET, a spokesperson says this is not accurate. “At the moment no replacement transport is being deployed. It’s hard to do if we don’t have a reason and forecast. A train can carry 1000 passengers, a bus 50. So you just don’t do that.”
ProRail says it is related to a system failure whose cause is not clear. “Reset didn’t help.”
Fans Amazed Harry Styles
Videos of fans who have already arrived at the Arena are circulating on TikTok, but not everyone is so happy, reports an eyewitness who saw how many concertgoers in Utrecht didn’t reach Amsterdam Can This Twitter user is also on the way:
Corine and Marieke are on the train from The Hague to Utrecht. “We are from Monster near The Hague, and are both on our way to Amsterdam for Harry Styles. We already bought tickets last summer and were incredibly looking forward to it. We just found out at The Hague Central that Trains are running.” Is not running.”
A lot
He still has good hope of getting to the Arena in time: “We’ll be landing in Gouda in a while and hope to have a train to Amsterdam. But that’s the question. The concert starts at 7.30 p.m. 8.45 p.m. . Is he there. We don’t even want to think about what it’s like if we don’t make it. A profanity follows. And then: “really sucks.”
Someone else writes on Twitter: “Totally happy with Harry Styles. I’m on the train to Amsterdam with my little brother. Train driver in Zwolle says: “Due to system failure, more trains to Amsterdam” are not. You are requested to exit.”
It will also be exciting for Gerben: