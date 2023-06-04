Train traffic around Amsterdam Flat just before Harry Styles concert

Dutch Railways reported a system fault at around 5.15 pm. Although the carrier’s site states the problem will last until approximately 7.30 p.m. ET, a spokesperson says this is not accurate. “At the moment no replacement transport is being deployed. It’s hard to do if we don’t have a reason and forecast. A train can carry 1000 passengers, a bus 50. So you just don’t do that.”

ProRail says it is related to a system failure whose cause is not clear. “Reset didn’t help.”

Fans Amazed Harry Styles

Videos of fans who have already arrived at the Arena are circulating on TikTok, but not everyone is so happy, reports an eyewitness who saw how many concertgoers in Utrecht didn’t reach Amsterdam Can This Twitter user is also on the way: