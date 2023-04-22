Training in the gym of Dwayne Johnson, Demi Lovato and Stallone costs € 2000 per month – NiT

What do Silvester Stallone, Dwayne Johnson, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Aaron Rodgers or Wiz Kalifa have in common? They all go to the same gym in Los Angeles. It’s called the Unbreakable Performance Center and it’s in a modest pink building, hidden behind the Pink Taco restaurant, in what was once home to a famous nightclub: Roxbury, in West Hollywood.

Jay Glazer has never played American football, but since 2004 he has been the commentator for the NFL, the North American football league, on the FOX channel. He’s also never been a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete, and yet he’s one of the sport’s most in-demand trainers. The personal trainer has a degree in journalism since 1992 and his secret is, according to what he told “Men’s Journal”, the “persistence” of the search for a good story, combined with the “trust” of the players that he has gained over the years.

After decades connected to the sport and training several professional fighters, Glazer realized that it was time to open his own space. The 53-year-old commentator’s idea was to create something that was more than just a gym. He wanted something that could contrast with the well-known “decadence” of the Chateau Marmont — a hotel known for keeping Hollywood’s biggest secrets, from betrayals, fires, sex or deaths — which is located at the back of the location he chose for the project.

Focused on creating a space where everyone could release their demons and take care not only of their bodies, but also of their minds, those who many consider the private, elite club where celebrities gather to train.

Opened in 2015, Unbreakable has established a reputation as the go-to place for professional athletes looking to stay in shape during their busiest times and looking for a professional training experience. Monthly subscriptions start at $2,000 (about €1,825.50) and include individual training sessions with a team made up of former Olympic superstars and professional wrestlers.

The simple luxury of Unbreakable

The magic of the place is in the unpretentious luxury, which starts with the location and ends with the equipment. One of the first things that anyone who goes there notices — in addition to the celebrities who are there — is that the space couldn’t be more different from the typical gym. There are no ellipticals or stairwells, not even a traditional treadmill. There are no studios, no mirrors, a bar with trendy juices or a turnstile to swipe your membership card, because the entire team knows who trains there.

Instead of all that, there are state-of-the-art machines designed to improve performance and make training more profitable. reACT, for example, is a mobile platform, like a surfboard, combined with an elliptical machine, which works the legs, core and cardiovascular system, simultaneously and without impact.

The treadmills are also different from the models we are used to. In this case, include a piece of equipment called the Sproing Trainer. It is a belt that allows the body to be leaned and fully adjusted to the running position. “We have people who can’t run and who can do it all day,” Jay Glazer told Extra TV.

The gym also has a huge offer of dumbbells and machines that help with muscle recovery. Like other gyms, it has a small space with artificial grass where athletes are usually accompanied by PT doing floor exercises.

The training method at the Gym of the Stars

“What makes us different from other spaces is the rehabilitation,” Glazer told The Hollywood Reporter. “We want to ensure that athletes come back the next day to train harder and better. If they are healthier, they can train smarter and harder and get better results.”

It’s all part of Glazer’s four-phase system: “The first step is to work the hips and glutes in the warm-up, while also preparing the abdominal area. Then we send the athlete to performance training, whether for more modeling training, dedicated to weight loss or athletic performance. In the end, you can choose a martial art to work on your cardio. It all ends with recovery.” This last part includes cryotherapy, intravenous infusions, recovery sleeves or laser.

Access to the performance center is exclusive to members, but you can have a single session for 140 dollars, which corresponds to 127.78 euros.

